Gilboa Prison: The Zionist Entity’s Guantanamo

Related videos
Related Articles
Filed under: "Israel", Nazi Israel, Palestine | Tagged: Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Occupied Palestine, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian cause, Palestinian Resistance, The Zio-temporary entity |
Related videos
Related Articles
Filed under: "Israel", Nazi Israel, Palestine | Tagged: Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Occupied Palestine, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian cause, Palestinian Resistance, The Zio-temporary entity |
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Part 1
Part 2
Part3
Blog at WordPress.com. WP Designer.
Reblogged this on penelopap.