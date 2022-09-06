Several ‘Israeli’ Settlers, Soldiers Injured in Heroic Operation in Occupied West Bank

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 6, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

At least seven ‘Israeli’ occupiers, including six soldiers, have been injured in a heroic operation when Palestinian youth opened fire on a bus in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

‘Israeli’ sources said the shooting took place near Route 90 in the Jordan Valley, northeast of the occupied West Bank on Sunday, adding that the injured have been evacuated by helicopter, including one soldier who is in critical condition.

The ‘Israeli’ military said it apprehend two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the operation, and guns were found lying on the dirt road nearby. The two suspects were arrested after their vehicle caught fire while escaping. The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

A third suspect reportedly managed to flee, and a manhunt has been launched to capture him.

Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif Qanu reacted to the shooting operation in the West Bank, calling it heroic.

Qanu said the operation that targeted Zionist occupation soldiers and settlers was a reaction to the occupying regime’s crimes and its acts of aggression against al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian prisoners.

“We salute those revolutionary youths, who carried out this special operation, thus highlighting our people’s ability to continue resistance across the West Bank,” he said.

The recent development comes as Zionist occupation forces continue their near-daily raid-and-arrest operations in various parts of the West Bank, wounding or killing Palestinians. Such raids are carried out while ‘Israeli’ settlers also conduct acts of violence against Palestinians and their property.

Settler violence is rampant in the occupied Palestinian territories. The acts of violence and vandalism, known as price tag attacks which are committed by ‘Israeli’ settlers against Palestinians and their property, have risen in recent years.

However, the Tel Aviv regime authorities rarely prosecute Zionist settlers for their assaults on Palestinians and their property and the vast majority of the files are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate properly.

Many Palestinians have also sustained injuries or lost their lives in incidents due to allegations that they attempted stabbing or car-ramming operations against ‘Israeli’ settlers and forces.

The Zionist regime occupied the West Bank in 1967 before starting to dot the Palestinian territory with illegal settlements and severely restricting the Palestinians’ freedom of movement there.

Related Videos

Israeli crises and narrow options

Episode 33 of 60 minutes and dialogues of the Saif Al-Quds Forum 4-9-2022

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine | Tagged: Axis of Resistance, Hamas, Jordan River Valley, Occupied W Bank, The Zio-temporary entity, Zionist settler-colonialism |