Syrian forces eliminate notorious ISIS leader

September 05 2022

ByNews Desk

On Monday, 5 September, Syrian security forces eliminated a notorious ISIS commander in Syria’s Deraa governorate.

The terrorist leader was behind the assassination of several officers of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Internal security forces.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted an official source, saying that security forces killed Muhammad Iyad Abdul Razzaq, nicknamed “Abu Qassem al-Aqrabawi,” in a swift operation.

Al-Aqrabawi is a resident of Quneitra governorate and the right-hand man of the slain terrorist Abu Salem al-Iraqi.

The operation began with Syrian units engaging Al-Aqrabawi’s hideout, capturing various weapons in the process. According to SANA, the military objective resulted in the injury of one soldier.

Pro-opposition sources confirmed the killing of the ISIS commander by the military intelligence service in Al-Yadoudah village in western Deraa countryside.

The military source indicated that Al-Aqrabawi was involved in many assassinations, including detonating a bus belonging to the Army, the kidnapping of soldiers, and the attack on Al Muzayrib police station in cooperation with terrorist Abu Tariq al-Subaihi.

The terrorist leader also participated in the assassination of a member of the reconciliation committee, Sheikh Ahmed al-Baqirat, in Deraa governorate, last year.

On 15 August, the security authorities eliminated Mahmoud Ahmed Al-Hallaq, nicknamed Abu Omar al-Jabari.

Additionally, SAA units managed to neutralize Abu Salem Al-Iraqi (Iraqi Nationality), one of the most wanted ISIS terrorists in Syria’s southern governorate of Deraa.

Al-Iraqi committed suicide, using an explosive belt when his house was surrounded by security forces in Adwan, the western countryside of Deraa.

A security source said Al Iraqi had been a military chief in the terrorist group.

ISIS was officially defeated in Iraq in 2017, and two years later in Syria, but sleeper cells of the extremist group still exist in various locations, still carrying out terrorist attacks in both countries.

