Zionists Tell Tales of Ansariya: The Saddest and Most Painful Days

“It was one of the saddest and most painful days for “Israel” which is currently facing fierce and bitter fighting on two fronts.”

With these words, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the disaster that befell the commandos in his army during the failed landing operation in Ansariya.

Netanyahu admitted that the lessons learned from the recent events in southern Lebanon may affect the methods of military operations led by the occupation forces.

Netanyahu’s remarks were made at a press conference following a meeting of his Kitchen Cabinet.

If the results of this operation were so “tragic” for the Zionists, perhaps the failure to achieve the required objective led to more tragedy and frustration among the “Israeli” leaders.

The political correspondent of “Israel’s” Channel One revealed this objective.

“It was a very precise and very specific operation that would have accomplished very important achievements for the “Israeli” security forces against Hezbollah.”

But what happened?

“While a naval commandos unit headed to carry out a qualitative and localized operation, it fell into an ambush by Hezbollah fighters, and bombs were detonated by force,” the military correspondent said.

The official military statement clarifies the details, explaining that “the commandos unit, which was comprised of 16 fighters, including the force’s commander with the rank of ‘Lieutenant colonel’, landed on the coast and was on its way to ambush the (saboteurs) in the village of Ansariya north of Tyre. On its way, it was struck by an explosive device and then a series of explosions and gunfire, which killed the majority of the force, including the force commander.”

The force responded and informed the backup unit of the details of the incident. A rescue team was dispatched to the site in a Yasour transport [CH-53] helicopter.

Navy boats attacked from the sea to assist in the rescue operation.

The rescue operation was difficult and complicated. It continued for many hours due to intense gunfire on the helicopter at approximately 1:30 pm.

Another helicopter arrived and continued to transport the injured soldiers.

According to an “Israeli” radio station, Chief of Staff of the Zionist army Amnon Shahak, Minister of War Yitzhak Mordekhai and the Commander of the Navy followed the developments since the start of the clashes. At dawn, the chief of staff conducted a preliminary inquiry into the circumstances of what happened. He appointed Major General Gabi Ophir to head a special commission to investigate the circumstances of this engagement.

The radio station’s military correspondent (Igal Almeh) revealed in a report that

“the commandos unit is characterized by its high degree of combat capabilities and is doing similar activities in Lebanon and other areas.”

The correspondent added that

“the activities of this unit are usually kept secret. Unfortunately, in the wake of the clash, this operation was revealed.”

As for the missing soldier, the radio station reported that he “was close to the site of the explosions and was killed as a result.”

Meanwhile, Channel One reported that

“the army succeeded in dispatching a Yasour helicopter carrying rescuers who rescued the wounded soldiers and evacuated the dead. It searched for several hours for the missing soldier but without success. After that, the troops were forced to return under heavy fire without the missing soldier.”

The “Israeli” television showed pictures of the Yasour helicopter, which was trying to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield. It was hit by shrapnel from a mortar shell that landed near it.

The enemy’s television channel stated that

“during the landing of the rescue aircraft, it was hit by artillery shells and gunfire. As a result, the helicopter was hit by shrapnel. But the helicopter was able to transport the injured even though it was hit.”

“Israel’s” Channel One said, “The ranks of the soldiers who fell are as follows:

1- Commander of the naval commando unit

2- Three captains

3- Three NCOs [Non-commissioned officer]

4- Five soldiers

