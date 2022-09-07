Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (Weekly Update 25 – 31 August 2022)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

01. 09. 2022

Violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

Twenty-one Palestinians, including a journalist and 4 children, were wounded in Israeli Occupation Forces’ (IOF) incursions into cities and villages or the suppression of peaceful protests organized by Palestinian civilians. Also, dozens of others suffocated in IOF attacks in the West Bank. Details are as follows:

On 26 August 2022, 6 Palestinians, including a journalist, were shot by IOF with rubber bullets during clashes that followed IOF’s suppression of Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest in northern Qalqilya.

On 28 August 2022, 3 Palestinians were injured; one in critical condition, as a result of IOF shooting during clashes that accompanied IOF incursion into Jenin and its refugee camp.

On 29 August 2022, 7 Palestinians, including a child, were injured during clashes that accompanied IOF incursion into Qabatiya village in Jenin, where they cordoned off a house. IOF arrested a Palestinian from the cordoned house and withdrew.

On 30 August 2022, 4 Palestinians, including 2 children, were injured during clashes that accompanied IOF incursion into Rujeib village in Nablus, where they cordoned off a house amid clashes. IOF fired 5 projectiles at the second and third floors of the three-story cordoned house, destroying parts of the house. Before withdrawing, IOF arrested 2 Palestinians, who were in the house, after bringing the father of one of them and forcing him to call his son and turn himself in.

On 31 August 2022, A Palestinian was shot by IOF before he was arrested near his cordoned house in Silwad village in Ramallah. IOF also arrested 3 Palestinians after raiding a barber shop, where the injured detainee was working and destroyed its contents.

In the Gaza Strip, on 26 August 2022, 2 IOF shootings were reported on agricultural lands in eastern Gaza Strip, and 6 IOF shootings were reported on fishing boats off the western Gaza shore. IOF also drowned a fisherman’s paddle boat off Rafah Shore on 26 August 2022 while they confiscated 3 other boats off Rafah and northern Gaza shores on 30 and 31 August 2022.

” So far in 2022, IOF attacks killed 111 Palestinians, including 80 civilians: 24 children, 8 women, 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli settlers and the rest were activists; 15 of them were assassinated. Thirty-two of those killed, including 19 civilians: 8 children and 3 women were in the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip. Also, 1277 Palestinians, including 195 children, 39 women, and 22 journalists, were wounded in IOF’s attacks in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Moreover, 3 Palestinian prisoners, including a woman, died in the Israeli jails.

Land razing, demolitions, and notices

IOF demolished an under-construction house, foundations of another house, and an agricultural barrack. Also, IOF handed a notice to stop the construction works in a house and confiscated properties and a vehicle In the West Bank. Details are as follows:

On 29 August 2022, IOF demolished the foundations of an under-construction house in eastern Jericho under the pretext of unlicensed construction in Area C.

On the same day, IOF confiscated a Ford vehicle after forcing it to stop at a military checkpoint in Masafer, south of Hebron, and detained 8 teachers, who were in the vehicle, before forcing them to return on foot, under the pretext of being in a military training zone where civilians are denied access. IOF handed a notice to stop construction works in a 2-storey under-construction house in southern Dura in Hebron, under the pretext of unlicensed construction in Area C.

On 31 August 2022, IOF demolished an under-construction house and an agricultural barrack, and uprooted 50 olive trees in Teqoa village, east of Bethlehem. Also, IOF confiscated an iron caravan and tents built of reinforced plastic and iron after dismantling them in a plot of land that is being prepared to be a park in Hebron’s southern neighborhood.

” Since the beginning of 2022, IOF made 108 families homeless, a total of 648 persons, including 123 women and 300 children. This was the outcome of IOF demolition of 113 houses and 41 residential tents. IOF also demolished 81 other civilian objects, leveled vacant areas of land, and delivered dozens of notices of demolition, cease-construction, and evacuation.

Settler-attacks

Israeli settlers carried out 4 attacks against Palestinian vehicles and houses in the West Bank. Details are as follows:

On 26 August 2022, Israeli settlers, under IOF’s protection, moved into northeastern Dura in Hebron and performed religious rituals. They prevented farmers from reaching the spring to irrigate their crops.

On 28 August 2022, hundreds of Israeli settlers raided Al-Aqsa Mosque yards through al-Magharba Gate, under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, who allowed some of them to exit and re-enter the mosque via the Lions’ Gate. This happened for the first time ever since the Israeli Occupation of Jerusalem in 1967.

On 30 August 2022, Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement, southeast of Nablus, threw stones at Palestinian vehicles traveling on Yitzhar Bypass Road, and smashed windows of 3 vehicles.

On the same day, a group of armed settlers raided Kisan village, east of Bethlehem, along with IOF, and assaulted Palestinians and their property. They tried to raid the villagers’ houses amidst firing of bullets, tear gas canisters, stun grenades and stones. As a result, a Palestinian was injured with a stone in the head while dozens of others suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

” Since the beginning of the year, settlers conducted at least 176 attacks. In two of the attacks, 2 Palestinians were killed.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 185 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids and searches of civilian houses and facilities and establishment of checkpoints. During those incursions, 73 Palestinians were arrested, including 8 children, and confiscated 6000 NIS from a house in Hebron.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted 2 limited incursions into eastern Rafah on 29 August 2022 and into eastern Khan Younis on 31 August 2022.

” So far in 2022, IOF conducted 5740 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during which 3443 Palestinians were arrested, including 330 children and 30 women. IOF also conducted 26 limited incursions into eastern Gaza Strip and arrested 78 Palestinians, including 45 fishermen, 28 infiltrators, and 5 travelers via Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing.

Targeting Education in Jerusalem

On 25 August 2022, the Israeli Ministry of Education sent letters to school principles in East Jerusalem that obligate them not to teach the Palestinian curriculum in its original version and replace it with the edited version, threatening schools with closure and revocation of the licenses of the disobedient educational institutions.

In its letter, Yvi Mor Ishar, Head of Jerusalem District Office in the Israeli Ministry of Education, said that “If we knew about an educational institution teaching the prohibited books, we will immediately revoke its license”. It is noteworthy that Israeli Ministry of Education sent notices at the end of the last month to Al-Ibrahimia and Al-Iman schools and their branches to revoke their licenses and then close them if they do not teach the edited curriculum.

Ziad al-Shamali, Head of the Union of Parents of Jerusalem School Students, stated that the Israeli authorities are seeking to amend the education policies in Jerusalem and obligate the Jerusalemite students to study the edited curriculum after new schools were opened to teach the Israeli curriculum. Al-Shamali outlined that 82 private schools of 42000 students studying in them are targeted by IOF aiming at teaching the whole Israeli curriculum and wiping out whatever holds the Palestinian identity.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation maintains its illegal and inhuman 15-year closure on the Gaza Strip. Details available in PCHR’s monthly-update in the Gaza crossings.

On 24 August 2022, Farouk Mohammad Abu Naga (6), a sick child, died after IOF obstructed his travel for treatment in Hadassah Hospital in occupied Jerusalem. (More details in this press release)

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF continues to impose restrictions on the freedom of movement. On top of its 108 permanent checkpoints, IOF established 104 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and arrested 8 Palestinians at those checkpoints.

On 26 August 2022, IOF closed the eastern and western entrances to Silwad in Ramallah with sand berms and cement blocks, noting that they are still closed.

On 29 August 2022, IOF closed the metal detector gate established at the western entrance to Husan village in Bethlehem and blocked traffic.

” So far in 2022, IOF established 2910 temporary military checkpoints and arrested 136 Palestinians at those checkpoints

