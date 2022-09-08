Al-Shami: Preparing the Yemeni Army to have a role in Palestine

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 8, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Information Minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government Daifallah Al-Shami stresses that any attack against Yemen will be met with a response.

Information Minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government Daifallah Al-Shami

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, Information Minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government Daifallah Al-Shami confirmed that calling the military parade “The Promise of the Hereafter” confirms “Yemen’s connection with Palestine.”

Al-Shami said, “We are preparing our Yemeni army and people to have a role in the nation’s issues, especially in the liberation of Palestine,” adding that “Yemen is not a country that can be subject to normalization with Israel.”

وزير الإعلام في حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني اليمنية ضيف الله الشامي: نعدّ جيشنا وشعبنا اليمني ليكون لنا دور في قضايا الأمة ولا سيما تحرير #فلسطين.#لعبة_الأمم #اليمن@Kamalkhalaf17@DhaifAlShami650 pic.twitter.com/cHZ0L8JY1h — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) September 7, 2022

The Yemeni Minister of Information indicated that “The Promise of the Hereafter military parade was an affirmation of the strength of the Yemeni army, despite the ongoing eight-year war.”

Regarding the selection of the city of Al-Hudaydah as a site for the military parade, Al-Shami said, “it is a message to the forces of aggression that the efforts to destroy Yemen have failed.”

Al-Shami stressed that Yemen will respond to any aggression, saying, “if any attack on Yemen from any side whatsoever occurs, it is our legitimate right to respond, and we have the ability to do so.”

It is worth noting that the Yemeni Armed Forces’ The Promise of the Hereafter military parade held in Al-Hudaydah saw the participation of various units of the Yemeni army, such as the coast guard, the navy, the air force, the air defense force, and several elite forces, sources told Al Mayadeen last Thursday.

Some 25,000 soldiers participated in the parade, spanning all of the aforementioned forces, the sources added, noting that the parade kicked off with the troop companies before large forces of armored vehicles, tanks, and ground and naval weapons exhibited their capabilities.

The Yemeni armed forces showcased their ground and air defenses, as well as homemade UAVs, the sources added.

They pointed out that the military parade “The Promise of the Hereafter”, in which the armed forces revealed “Yemeni-made marine missiles that have never been unveiled before, the Mandeb 2 and Mandeb 1 and Russian-made missiles Rubezh.”

Following the military parade, the head of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen, Mahdi Al-Mashat, said that “the Yemeni forces have developed their weapons, and they are able to hit their targets by land and sea.”

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Yemen | Tagged: Hudaydah, Normalization with Israel, Palestinian cause, Saudi-led war on Yemen, The Zio-temporary entity, Yemeni Army and Popular Committees |