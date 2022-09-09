Israeli forces concerned over situation in West Bank: Israeli media

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 9, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli media reveal growing concerns of Israeli occupation forces over widespread frustration and volatile situation in all Palestinian cities across the West Bank.

Israeli source: the situation in all areas of the West Bank raise concerns

Political affairs commentator for the Israeli broadcaster “Kan“, Gilly Cohen, revealed that the Israeli occupation forces are “very concerned” about the growing frustration and volatile situation within Palestinian cities.

According to Cohen, the security leadership, from the army chiefs, through the head of Military Intelligence, to the head of the Shin Bet, have expressed extreme concern over the situation that is potentially explosive.

In reference to the acts of confrontation the Palestinians carry out in response to the Israeli raids, mass arrests, and murders, Cohen said the Israeli forces are afraid that – what she dubbed – “acts of terrorism” inside Palestinian cities, especially in Nablus and Jenin, and the “violence” carried out against the Israeli occupation forces when they raid those cities, might spread to all of the West Bank.

Quoting a source familiar with the meetings between senior Israeli officials and the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, Israeli media reported that the US is highly concerned over the situation in the West Bank and fears a possible escalation.

The source stated that Leaf expressed her fear of a deteriorating security situation coupled with a possible escalation in the occupied West Bank. She believes that the continuation of such dynamics in the West Bank will lead to deterioration at the security level.

Israeli media likewise confirmed that “what we have witnessed in recent months, saying it is a new kind of uprising that is different from what we witnessed in the 80s and in the year 2000, and what distinguishes it is a lot of violence directed against the Israeli army in every arrest operation.”

Ben-David added, “This is not only in Jenin and Nablus; there are also blocks of stones and mass shooting at the Israeli soldiers by young men who do not belong to any organization, therefore the hesitation now. Ahead the eve of the October holidays, we might possibly intensify pressure and carry out more arrests, or on the contrary, take a step back and limit confrontation.”

On his account, the military commentator on the Israeli Kan channel, Roi Sharon, said, “In the security establishment, they estimate that this escalation will further increase, with more shootings and more local armed groups, and what started in the Jenin area has spread towards Nablus and has expanded today to the Jordan Valley.”

Ramallah – The martyrdom of the young Haitham Mubarak from the village of Abu Falah at the northern entrance to Al-Bireh

A new uprising shakes the temporary entity…

