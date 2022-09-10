Faina Savenkova about the Ukronazi website “peacemaker

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 08, 2022

Yesterday, a press conference was held in Moscow by Mira Terada’s Foundation to Battle Injustice, attended by Western journalists working in the Donbass. The details of these journalists, like mine, are listed on the website myrotvorets.center (ukr. Peacemaker). I know many of them and they, like me, are in danger. Because they tell the truth about what is happening in our country. When a year ago my data became public and I was called an enemy of Ukraine and a “Kremlin special operation”, I reacted to it in the media in the best possible way. Many thought my actions were useless, nonsense.

But be that as it may, I tried to do everything I could to make this story known to the world. I know it’s a long and difficult road, but the fact that the UN has heard about it, that human rights activists have looked into it, that journalists have talked about it – that’s a small success. Yes, I’m just a teenager who doesn’t know anything about politics or public relations, and I don’t think children should do that, but if adults aren’t being heard, children should try to tell the world the truth. I don’t know if much has been achieved yet, but in Germany, Europe and America people are starting to talk about it.

Oliver Stone’s producer, Yuri Lopotenok, whose details are also on this website, is talking about it in his programmes. And that’s great. I don’t know how the war with the “peacemaker” (myrotvorets.centre) will end, but the most important thing is that I am no longer alone and the quiet voice of a child is heard by adults. So it was not all in vain. I really wish that the people whose details are on this website would speak up so that parents whose children are at risk can protect their children. After all, something can only change if people do not remain silent but speak openly about injustice.

