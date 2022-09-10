IOF Attack Palestinians in Occupied Nablus, Injure 37

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 10, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

At least 37 Palestinian protesters have been injured when “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops attacked the town of Beita and the village of Beit Dajan in the occupied West Bank province of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent on Friday confirmed the occupation forces injured the Palestinians participating in the weekly peaceful protests against the apartheid regime.

The IOF fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs, live ammunition and tear gas canisters to disperse the Palestinians.

“Israeli” troops have recently stepped up deadly violence and suppression against the Palestinians taking part in peaceful protests.

The Tel Aviv regime faces growing resistance over its land-grab policy and demolition drive as anti-settlement sentiments run high in the occupied territories

In late August, IOF troops attacked protesters in several towns and villages near Qalqilia and Nablus. They also fired tear gas at anti-settlement protesters.

Between 600,000 and 750,000 “Israelis” occupy over 250 illegal settlements that have been built across the West Bank since the 1967 occupation. The settlements are all illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has in several resolutions condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s illegal settlement projects in the occupied Palestinian lands.

