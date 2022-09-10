Seven Israeli soldiers suffocate in a military tower while asleep

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 10, 2022

By Al Mayadeen English

Palestinian youths burned tires at the entrance of a military tower.

The military tower in which the IOF soldiers suffocated.

After Palestinian youths set fire to tires at the entrance of a military tower in Beit Ummar, Al-Khalil, West Bank, 7 Israeli occupation forces suffocated inside the tower where they were sleeping.

Local Palestinian news outlets reported that the “masked men set fire to a military tower of the occupation soldiers while they were sleeping inside it, at the entrance of the town of Beit Ummar, north of Al-Khalil.”

Mohammed Ayyad Awad, an activist, noted that “the soldiers were asleep when the tires caught fire, which led to 7 of them suffocating,” adding that Israeli ambulances and an Israeli fire engine rushed to the scene.

Awad went on to say: “Palestinian youths wrote national slogans on the wall of the tower, bearing the name of martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi and the Fatah movement,” noting that “the main entrance to the town has been closed since last night after the military tower was hit with a Molotov cocktail.”

In early August, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades mourned its leader Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi and his companions, Islam Sabbouh and Hussein Taha, who were martyred in an armed confrontation with the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) that surrounded them in a house in the eastern neighborhood of the Old City of Nablus.

In a statement, the brigades vowed that the response to this crime will have no limits, and will be as huge as its size, stressing that the occupation will bear the consequences of this aggression.

Following Al-Nabulsi and his two companion’s martyrdom, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that the death toll of Palestinians killed by the IOF in 2022 rose to 129, including at least 34 children.

