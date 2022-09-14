IOF Officer Killed in Confrontation Near Al-Jalama Checkpoint in Jenin

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 14, 2022

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) admitted Tuesday that one of its officers was killed in confrontations with Palestinian Resistance fighters near Al-Jalama checkpoint in the Jenin district.

Hebrew reports: "The Israeli occupation army has finally admitted that one of its officers was shot dead in an exchange of gunfire with Palestinian resistance fighters at Al-Jalama checkpoint, north of Jenin." pic.twitter.com/7Zrv5qsnLj — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 14, 2022

Palestinian media reported that Resistance fighters Ahmad and Abdelrahman Abed from Jenin were martyred after armed confrontations with the IOF at the checkpoint.

Israeli media reported that an Israeli occupation watchtower monitored the Resistance fighters near Al-Jalama checkpoint, where the two were surrounded and shot dead by IOF gunfire.

The media indicated that the armed confrontations between the Resistance fighters and the occupation forces near the checkpoint lasted for minutes, pointing out that one of the Palestinians who confronted occupation forces at Al-Jalama checkpoint is a member of the Palestinian Authority’s security services.

In the same context, Israeli news website Haaretz reported that “As of earlier this week, 81 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank in 2022, making it the deadliest year since 2015 – in which 99 were killed.”

According to the website, 78 out of the 81 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli occupation forces and three by Israeli settlers.

Haaretz highlighted that about 31 Palestinians were martyred in the Jenin region in the past year, where Israeli occupation forces have been conducting nightly raids.

Source: Palestiian media

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Checkpoints, Jenin: A new Gaza, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Resistance, Resistance media, The Zio-temporary entity |