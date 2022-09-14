Lebanese-Israeli maritime talks to end in few days: official

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Lebanon and the Israeli occupation are close to concluding their talks regarding the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two, according to a high-ranking security official.

Lebanese Security General Director General Abbas Ibrahim

Talks regarding the maritime border between Lebanon and the Israeli occupation are nearing their conclusion, with a final agreement being days away after nearly two years of negotiations, Lebanese General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim said on Tuesday.

“We’re talking about weeks – actually, days – to finish the delineation issue. I’m hopeful that the situation is positive,” he told Lebanese news channel Al-Jadeed.

Lebanon and the Israeli occupation have been participating in indirect, US-mediated talks to draw a line between the two parties’ maritime areas, which would determine who has ownership over which oil and gas resources.

Ibrahim was part of the meetings that took place last week with US mediator Amos Hochstein, who said his visit to Beirut a few days ago proved that the talks were making “very good progress” between Lebanon and “Israel”.

Hochstein had arrived in Lebanon during the past few days to hold a lightning round of talks with senior officials. He met President Michel Aoun, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab, and Ibrahim.

Hochstein said he believes that “it will be beneficial to all parties, and I am very optimistic after what I heard during the talks” adding that “more efforts must be done, and the United States is committed to resolving the outstanding issues to reach an agreement that is in the interest of the Lebanese people.”

According to Bou Saab, maritime demarcation negotiations with the Israeli occupation are “going in the right direction,” affirming that “communication and contacts will intensify in September and we hope we will be able to reach a result.”

In conjunction with these statements, US President Joe Biden had stressed to the Israeli occupation Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, the importance of completing negotiations to demarcate the maritime borders with Lebanon in the coming weeks.

Axios quoted a White House official as saying that resolving the maritime issue between “Israel” and Lebanon is a major priority for the administration of US President Joe Biden.

