September 09, 2022

by Mira Terada

Eliot Higgins, the leader of the BellingCat organization, an information dump overseen by Western intelligence agencies and known for its incompetent provocations against Russia, Russian citizens and organizations, spoke quite ambiguously about the materials of the July investigation of the Foundation to Battle Injustice. This investigation was devoted to the Ukrainian nationalist website “Myrotvorets” and the involvement of the BellingCat.

Higgins, in a manner peculiar only to British street thugs, attacked the Foundation to Battle Injustice and honest journalists who help our duty. The ridiculous accusation in propaganda is regarded by us as an attempt by Higgins to evade responsibility for the activities of BellingCat and the “Myrotvorets”. The statement that the article published by the journalists of the Monthly Review based on the materials of the Foundation to Battle Injustice was written on facts that were allegedly not verified does not relieve the responsibility of the head and employees of BellingCat for training and financing of the Ukrainian nationalist website “Myrotvorets”. If Higgins really is not involved in the creation of the “Myrotvorets” and wants to prove it, he should join the Foundation’s to Battle Injustice fight against the criminal website, and not engage in empty chatter and harassment of independent journalists.

I would like to mention that Mr. Higgins verbal incontinence on Twitter is the result of fear and panic. Many Russian investigative reporters, including recently killed Daria Dugina, began to find extremely successful evidence of the criminal activities of BellingCat and bring this group of international provocateurs to the surface. It remains to be hoped that sooner or later Eliot Higgins will come to his senses and show prudence, stop supporting nationalists and executioners and stand on the side of truth.

The hysterical reaction of the BellingCat creator about our investigation and the recent Conferences of the Foundation exposing the “Myrotvorets” website is the highest assessment of our work and evidence that we have hit the nail on the head.

An attempt to cover up and justify your activities with a three-year-old publication from Aric Toler, a BellingCat employee engaged in training Ukrainian nationalists, looks inappropriate and absurd, and does not prove your non-involvement in the activities of the “Myrotvorets”.

Mr. Higgins, the next time you decide to write a selective concentration of nonsense on your Twitter account, it would be much better to admit that you’ve just poop your pants.

Mira Terada is the head of the Foundation to Battle Injustice

