Turkey informs ‘Syrian opposition coalition’ of need to leave: Sputnik

13 Sep 2022 22:41

Source: Sputnik

By Al Mayadeen English

The Turkish intelligence service informs the members of the ‘Syrian Opposition Coalition’ that they need to “end all political and media activities related to the coalition on the Turkish territories, by the end of this year at the latest.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu with officials from the so-called ‘Syrian opposition coalition’, August 24, 2022 (Anadolu Agency)

Informed sources told Sputnik on Tuesday that a Turkish intelligence service “informed the members of the so-called ‘Syrian Opposition Coalition’ of the need to leave the Turkish territories by the end of this year.”

The sources added that “this statement, which constitutes a turning point for this [political] entity, whose activities are based in Turkey, came after a political decision that was taken in Turkey recently against the background of the Syrian-Turkish rapprochement under the auspices of Russia.”

Sputnik revealed that “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government decided to close all offices of the opposition coalition in Turkey and to stop funding its members in accordance to a specific timetable that ends by the end of this year at the latest.”

The sources added, “A number of members of the Syrian Opposition Coalition were informed by the Turkish security services that they need to find another place to carry out their political activity outside the Turkish territories and to end all political and media activities related to this coalition by the end of this year at the latest.”

“Those from the coalition members having Turkish citizenship or permanent residence who wish to stay on the Turkish territories will be allowed to, but without engaging in any political or media activity,” the sources confirmed.

In this context, the sources indicated that “the members of the coalition have already begun to search for other options to open offices in some Gulf countries.”

Over the past years, Ankara has been securing special offices for the so-called “Syrian Opposition Coalition” on its territory, in addition to providing its members with monthly salaries in addition to a package of other privileges.

