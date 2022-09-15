40 Years on The Sabra-Shatila Massacre: West Complicit in ’Israeli’ Crimes against Humanity

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 14, 2022

By Mohammad Youssef

Forty years have passed since Sabra and Shatila massacre was perpetrated by the ‘Israeli’ enemy occupation forces led by Ariel Sharon and Lebanese collaborators that belonged to the Kataeb Party and the ‘Lebanese Forces’ militia.

It was a horrible unforgettable massacre that led to butchering thousands of Palestinians and Lebanese people on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital Beirut. It was a massacre that highlights the climax of the cruelty of the ‘Israeli’ occupiers and their unquenched thirst for bloodshed.

After a two-day siege of the two Palestinian camps, Sabra and Shatila, the ‘Israeli’ soldiers along with the aforementioned Lebanese militias started their savage butchery.

It is worth mentioning that this massacre is an episode in a series of massacres against the Lebanese and the Palestinians, along with many Arabs from different nationalities: Egyptians, Jordanians, Syrians, and many others.

The history of the ‘Israeli’ entity is a history of genocide and massacres especially against the civilians. The massacres aimed at shocking, terrorizing, and pushing the people to leave their places so they could be totally uprooted from their homeland.

This was an ‘Israeli’ policy to evacuate the land so they can easily capture it. It was supported by the Western powers, especially Britain and the United States. They always used their veto power to sabotage any attempt to condemn ‘Israel,’ impose any sanction against it, or even put it into questioning.

This is not strange at all, because the history of the western European powers, whether France, Britain, Germany, Belgium, Austria or the United States, is similar to that of the ‘Israeli’ entity; a history of massacres, racism, colonization and exploitation for people all over the world.

The so-called progress, modernization and western civilizations are nothing but a real history of exploitation, colonization and genocide. That is why they have become normal supporters for the ‘Israelis’ and their allies especially in their plots and conspiracies!

People of the western world should be aware of all the oppression, atrocities, and massacres carried out by their governments against other people all over the world. They should recognize they hold responsibility for their choices when they go to choose for elections in their so-called genuine democracies.

The permanent support for the Tel Aviv regime makes them all real partners in all its crimes against humanity.

Our people should be equally aware and should have unshakable belief not only in their capability to defend and resist the criminal attacks of ‘Israel’ and its Western allies, but also to achieve victory against them. The examples are so many and vivid.

From Palestine to Yemen, going through Lebanon and Syria, our people have portrayed and continue to portray with their sacrifices and blood an image of glory and victory. With our steadfastness and resistance, by God’s willing, their conspiracies will definitely fail, and we will prevail!

Israeli documents confirm responsibility with the battalions for the Sabra and Shatila massacre

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Lebanon | Tagged: Geagea Crimes, LF, Phalange party, Phalange party crimes, Sabra and Chatila, The Zio-temporary entity |