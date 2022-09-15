Fire, loud explosions reported in US occupation base east of Syria

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 14, 2022 00:26

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Local sources report a massive explosion and smoke coming from a US occupation base in Syria.

In 2019, Trump announced US troops would largely withdraw from Syria, with the exception of a small force that would remain to ‘protect’ oil resources (AFP)

A massive explosion was reportedly heard in the province of Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria, on Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke was reported rising from the vicinity of a US occupation base in the Omar oil field, east of Deir Ezzor, local media reported.

Sputnik reported that plumes of smoke were visible for a decent amount of time.

US troops flew drones in the sky of the area while the fire was blazing from the US base, according to the report.

Local sources reported to Sputnik that several explosions were heard after the fire broke out in the US base. The cause of the fire and loud explosion was not revealed to the media.

Read next: Rocket bombing targets US occupation base in Syria

What is the US doing in Syria?

Besides being an occupation that backs armed groups for its own operations and agenda in the region, the US occupation forces continue to steal Syrian oil by smuggling it from their bases in Syria to their bases in Iraq.

Convoys of tens of vehicles, including tankers loaded with stolen oil from oil fields occupied by US forces in Syria, are frequently seen crossing toward northern Iraq, in addition to trucks loaded with military equipment.

The US interference in the crisis-stricken Middle Eastern country continues to be exposed, from occupation to military agenda and the theft of oil.

US forces smuggle dozens of oil tankers out of Syria

In the latest act of a series of US forces looting Syrian oil, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on September 9 that a US convoy loaded with looted Syrian oil left from the illegitimate Al-Mahmoudiyah crossing and entered Iraqi territory.

According to the Syrian agency, “a convoy of the US occupation forces, consisting of 88 tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil, left from the illegitimate Al-Mahmoudiyah crossing and entered Iraqi territory.”

The local sources mentioned that the US convoy exited the Syrian territories toward the bases of the US occupation in northern Iraq.

It is noteworthy that US forces control about 90% of Syria’s oil-producing territory, depriving the government of its most significant source of fuel and income.

Some local reports reveal that US forces smuggle not only oil out of the country but also indispensable food supplies.

In August, the Syrian Oil Ministry revealed that the US occupation forces loot the majority of Syria’s oil, knowing that the daily production of the eastern oil fields is 80.3 thousand barrels.

The United States has been for years supporting the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militias, and the US-backed forces are currently occupying parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Deir Ezzor, and Raqqa, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.

The actions carried out by the United States constitute state piracy with the aim of plundering Syria’s oil resources and depriving the Syrians of their own resources amid a harsh economic situation caused largely by the US occupiers.

Related Videos

Syria | Army members intercept a convoy of the American occupation forces at a checkpoint in Hasaka

After the arrest of a Syrian doctor and officers recruited by the Israeli Mossad … a message to President Bashar al-Assad!

The Arab and Syrian clans affirm the rejection of the dividing projects for Syria and its people

Related news

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Syria, US | Tagged: Deir Ezzor, Global war on Syria, LOOTING SYRIA, Raqqa, SDF, Syrian Resistance, US Oil Robbery |