Palestinian Resistance Movements Call for Quitting Oslo and Ending ‘Security Coordination’

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 15, 2022

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, US President Bill Clinton, and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat at the signing of the Oslo Accord. (Photo: Vince Musi, via Wikimedia Commons)

Palestinian resistance movements called on Wednesday for a total withdrawal from the Oslo Accords and an end to ‘security coordination’ between the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli occupation security services, Quds Press reported.

Speaking on behalf of the movements, senior Islamic Jihad official Nafeth Azzam said that Oslo gave “legitimacy” to the Israeli occupation and illegal Jewish settlements.

Israeli occupation has detained more than 135,000 Palestinians including 20,000 minors and 2,500 women since the signing of the Oslo Accords. pic.twitter.com/XiAZj0yi0G — ReHan 𓂆🇵🇸 (@Rehan_Alfarra8) September 14, 2022

Azzam made his comments during a conference in Gaza to mark the anniversary of the Oslo Accords. He also issued a warning about the normalization of Arab states with Israel.

“This path is doomed to fail. The Palestinians have surprised the world with their rejection of Oslo and their rejection of the normalization of ties between the occupation and Arab nations.”

The Veiled Danger of the ‘Dead’ Oslo Accords | Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/ezIVn6Jkcq via @MiddleEastMnt pic.twitter.com/odJTGj8l7B — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) September 30, 2018

The Palestinian resistance, he pointed out, broke the security equation of the Israeli occupation and forced it to leave the Gaza Strip seventeen years ago.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

Donate NOW Learn More Watch Video

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians, Ramallah Traitors, Uprooted Palestinians, US | Tagged: Arafat, Normalisation is betrayal, Oslo Accords, PA, Palestinian Resistance, Security Coordination, The Zio-temporary entity |