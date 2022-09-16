‘Our Gas is Our Right’: Palestinians in Gaza Rally for Access to Mediterranean Gas (PHOTOS)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 14, 2022

Palestinian activists take part in a rally at the Gaza City Port to demand their right to receive gas from maritime fields in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Wafa Aludaini

Palestinian activists took part in a rally at the Gaza City Port on Tuesday to demand their right to receive gas from maritime fields in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and to pressure the Israeli occupation to lift the siege.

Palestinian groups in Gaza inaugurated a banner at the Gaza Port reading “Our Gas is Our Right”.

Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, said: “Tens of thousands of families in the Gaza Strip live below the poverty line as the Israeli occupation is still depriving us of our rights.”

Al-Hindi added that Palestinians have a right to their natural resources and gas, as well as to a waterway connecting Gaza to the rest of the world.

“This land is our land, and this sea is our sea,” al-Hindi stated, warning Israel that “the resistance has the capacity to defend our people and our rights.”

Al-Hindi called on the international community to pressure Israel to put an end to the military occupation and the siege.

“Your silence in front of injustice committed in Al-Aqsa, in the occupied West Bank and in Gaza will lead to an unavoidable explosion in the region.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Donate NOW Learn More Watch Video

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians, Uprooted Palestinians, War on Gaza | Tagged: Gaza, Gaza Oil, Mediterranean Sea, Siege on Gaza |