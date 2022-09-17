‘Israel’ Denies Starting Gas Extraction from Karish, Hopes Lebanon Accepts Hochstein’s Final Proposal

Posted on by indigoblue76

September 17, 2022

The Israeli circles denied the media reports about starting gas extraction from Karish field, noting that pumping gas through the platform’s pipes will be experimental.

Zionist Channel 13 noted that denying those reports aimed at preventing any escalation with Hezbollah, knowing that the Resistance had threatened to strike the platform if ‘Israel’ operates it before Lebanon obtains its rights.

According to the Israeli Channel, the US energy envoy Amos Hochstein will submit his final proposal during his upcoming visit to Beirut, hoping that the Lebanese officials accept it.

In a speech delivered Saturday on Arbaeen, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah reiterated that extracting the oil and gas off Lebanese shore is a golden chance to cope with the current economic crisis.

“We won’t allow the Israeli enemy to extract oil and gas from Karish before restoring Lebanon’s legitimate rights.”

The Israeli officials said that the extraction will take place in September but they delayed the process, the Lebanese resistance leader stated.

“Hezbollah’s red line is the start of the Israeli extraction of gas in Karish.” His eminence revealed here that Hezbollah has recently delivered a strong message to the Zionist entity, warning behind the scenes that the Tel Aviv Regime will be facing a real trouble in case it started gas extraction in the disputed field.

“Our aim is to enable the Lebanese government from investing in its maritime wealth, and this issue is not related to any affair,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, responding to accusations that Hezbollah has been trying to relate the maritime border talks to Iran nuclear deal talks.

His eminence then affirmed that all threats made by Israeli officials “won’t turn a hair” of Hezbollah, saying that both ‘Israel’ and US knows very well that the Lebanese resistance is adamant regarding threats he made on the maritime border affair.

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that Hezbollah has been calm in the latest weeks in a bid to give opportunity for talks, but stressed that the “eyes and missiles are on Karish.”

