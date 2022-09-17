Sayyed Nasrallah to ‘Israel’: Hezbollah’s Eyes and Missiles on Karish

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 17, 2022

Marwa Haidar

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasralah reiterated on Saturday a warning to the Israeli enemy, saying that the Lebanese resistance’s eyes and missiles are on Karish, the disputed gas field between Lebanon and the Zionist entity.

Arbaeen ceremony in Lebanon’s Baalbeck.

Addressing Hezbollah mourning ceremony held in Baalbek on Arbaeen (occasion marking 40 days on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein), Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah’s red line is the start of oil and gas extraction in Karish.

His eminence revealed that Hezbollah has delivered a behind-the-scenes message to the Israeli enemy, warning that the Tel Aviv regime is to face a true trouble if the extraction starts.

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah S.G. hailed as historic this year’s unprecedented participation in Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq despite high temperature and many other obstacles.

Sayyed Nasrallah also recalled the Sabra and Shatila massacre which was committed by pro-Israeli militias in Lebanon in 1982 and killed thousands of Lebanese and Palestinian people.

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that majority of Palestinian people now believe that the course of negotiation with the Israeli enemy is futile and that the only option to restore the land is the resistance.

Arbaeen Pilgrimage

Pilgrims mark Arbaeen in the holy city of Karbala.

Starting his speech by talking about the occasion, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled stances announced by Imam Zein Al-Abidine (AS) and Sayyed Zeinab (AS) before the tyrant Yazid in Safar 61 A.H..

“Despite all forms of pain they had witnessed during their journey of captivity, Imam Zein Al-Abidine and Sayyeda Zeinad lost neither faith nor hope, they remained firm in face of Yazid and his forces,” Sayyed Nasrallah addressed mourners in a ceremony held by Hezbollah in Baabeck on the occasion.

“The lesson which we take from Sayyeda Zeinab (AS) is that faithful people have no room for weakness or surrender.”

“More than 20 million pilgrims walk to Imam Hussein nowadays in Iraq. The number means that there are 20 million hearts that adore Imam Hussein (AS).”

His eminence then described the Arbaeen pilgrimage this year as historic, slamming mainstream media over ignoring such unprecedented gathering in the history of humanity.

“Iraqis are people of generosity and hospitality, they have been for weeks serving pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS) with love and passion.”

“Throughout years, all attempts to undermine the Arbaeen pilgrimage have been foiled,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, citing car bombs carried out by Takfiris in Iraq since 2003.

Sabra and Shatila Massacre

Recalling Sabra and Shatila massacre, which was committed bin September 1982, Sayyed Nasrallah said some well-known Lebanese sides carried out the crime, backed by Israeli occupation.

“Some 1,900 Lebanese and 3,000 Palestinians had been martyred in the massacre. Sabra and Shatila would be the greatest massacre in the history of Israeli-Arab struggle.”

Sayyed Nasrallah then addressed Lebanese parties who often slam Hezbollah’s beliefs and say their noted sentence ‘our Lebanon is different from yours’.

“To those who committed Sabra and Shatila massacre and accuse us of believing in the so-called culture of death we say: This massacre is some of your culture. Culture of death means Sabra and Shatila massacre while culture of life means liberating south without even killing a hen,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, referring to the 2000 Liberation of south Lebanon from Israeli occupation and the peaceful behavior of Hezbollah fighters in dealing Israeli collaborators in the area.

Palestinian Resistance in West Bank

Sayyed Nasrallah also recalled the 1993 Airport Road massacre which killed nearly ten Lebanese who were protesting against Oslo accords and voicing rejection to all forms of talks with the Israeli enemy.

In this context, his eminence noted that the majority of Palestinian people today believe that the course of negotiation with ‘Israel’ is futile, stressing that the only option to restore the occupied land is the resistance.

“The US guarantees protected neither the Lebanese nor the Palestinians in Sabra and Shatila.”

Sayyed Nasrallah then hailed the Palestinians for their continuous and different acts of resistance against Israeli occupation, especially the “courageous operations in the West Bank.”

Hamas and Syria

The Hezbollah S.G. hailed as respected and right the decision made by Hamas Palestinian resistance movement to restore ties with Syria.

“Syria has always been the rock for Palestine, Al-Quds and Palestinian people.”

“The resistance is the only hope and the only way to restore rights of the region’s people. What we want for the people of this region is to unite under the banner of resistance.”

Hezbollah Delivered Strong Message to ‘Israel’

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that extracting the oil and gas off Lebanese shore is a golden chance to cope with the current economic crisis.

“We won’t allow the Israeli enemy to extract oil and gas from Karish before restoring Lebanon’s legitimate rights.”

The Israeli officials said that the extraction will take place in September but they delayed the process, the Lebanese resistance leader stated.

“Hezbollah’s red line is the start of the Israeli extraction of gas in Karish.”

His eminence revealed here that Hezbollah has recently delivered a strong message to the Zionist entity, warning behind the scenes that the Tel Aviv Regime will be facing a real trouble in case it started gas extraction in the disputed field.

“Our aim is to enable the Lebanese government from investing in its maritime wealth, and this issue is not related to any affair,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, responding to accusations that Hezbollah has been trying to relate the maritime border talks to Iran nuclear deal talks.

His eminence then affirmed that all threats made by Israeli officials “won’t turn a hair” of Hezbollah, saying that both ‘Israel’ and US knows very well that the Lebanese resistance is adamant regarding threats he made on the maritime border affair.

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that Hezbollah has been calm in the latest weeks in a bid to give opportunity for talks, but stressed that the “eyes and missiles are on Karish.”

UNIFIL and Lebanon

Sayyed Nasrallah, meanwhile, commented on the UN Security Council Resolution 2650 which renewed mandate of the UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) for one year and gave the international troops the right to act on the ground away from the Lebanese army.

“The Lebanese who was behind the issuance of such resolution is either an ignorant or a conspirator.”

“Such resolution violates Lebanon’s sovereignty and open the door for major dangers in the area south of Litani River.”

“If they want to act on the ground away from the Lebanese State and the Lebanese Army then they are pushing things in a way that contradicts their interest,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed.

On the other hand, Sayyed Nasrallah called for the formation of a new government and for holding the presidential vote on time, warning that such delays worsen the situation and lead to chaos.

In this context, the Hezbollah S.G. warned that latest bank holdups in Lebanon need to be solved by the Lebanese authorities, calling for establishing a crisis cell to deal with the repeated attacks.

“Despite all forms of challenges, our hope in Allah is great. We have to work together, and the victory is to come Inshallah (God willing),” Sayyed Nasrallah concluded.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

