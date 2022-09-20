Palestinian Authority security arrests Palestinian wanted by IOF

Posted on by indigoblue76

19 Sep 20223

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Local Palestinian sources say Palestinian Authority security services arrested Musab Shtayyeh, a Palestinian who is wanted by the IOF in Nablus.

Musab Shtayyeh and martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi

Al Mayadeen correspondent in occupied Palestine reported Monday that the Palestinian Authority security services arrested Musab Shtayyeh, a Palestinian who is wanted by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF), in the city of Nablus, in the occupied West bank.

Local sources said that a Preventive Security force arrested Shtayyeh, along with two others, from downtown Nablus.

Our correspondent said that young men from Nablus are burning rubber tires in protest of the arrest of Shtayyeh by the Palestinian Authority, adding that a number of camps in Nablus are witnessing demonstrations calling for Shatyyeh’s release.

اشعال الاطارات على دوار الشهداء وسط مدينة نابلس احتجاجاً على اعتقال السلطة المطارد للاحتلال مصعب اشتيه. pic.twitter.com/tgJmpfRGzU — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 19, 2022

إطلاق نار في نابلس احتجاجا على اعتقال المطارد مصعب اشتية من قبل أجهزة أمن السلطة. pic.twitter.com/K9G1YamB5e — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 19, 2022

In response, Hamas movement spokesperson Abdel Latif Al-Qanou considered Shtayyeh’s arrest by the Palestinian Authority security services to be a free service to the Israeli occupation.

It is noteworthy that Shtayyeh is a freed prisoner, and Israeli occupation forces have repeatedly threatened his father to assassinate him.

إغلاق شوارع رئيسية بنابلس احتجاجا على اعتقال المطارد مصعب اشتية من قبل اجهزة أمن السلطة. pic.twitter.com/7DpDnTwgU5 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 19, 2022

