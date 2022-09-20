Palestinian Authority security arrests Palestinian wanted by IOF

19 Sep 20223
Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net
By Al Mayadeen English
Local Palestinian sources say Palestinian Authority security services arrested Musab Shtayyeh, a Palestinian who is wanted by the IOF in Nablus.
Local Palestinian sources say Palestinian Authority security services arrested Musab Shtayyeh, a Palestinian who is wanted by the IOF in Nablus.
Al Mayadeen correspondent in occupied Palestine reported Monday that the Palestinian Authority security services arrested Musab Shtayyeh, a Palestinian who is wanted by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF), in the city of Nablus, in the occupied West bank.
Local sources said that a Preventive Security force arrested Shtayyeh, along with two others, from downtown Nablus.
Our correspondent said that young men from Nablus are burning rubber tires in protest of the arrest of Shtayyeh by the Palestinian Authority, adding that a number of camps in Nablus are witnessing demonstrations calling for Shatyyeh’s release.
In response, Hamas movement spokesperson Abdel Latif Al-Qanou considered Shtayyeh’s arrest by the Palestinian Authority security services to be a free service to the Israeli occupation.
It is noteworthy that Shtayyeh is a freed prisoner, and Israeli occupation forces have repeatedly threatened his father to assassinate him.
- Sayyed Nasrallah Biggest Threat To ‘Israeli’ Military – ‘Israeli’ General
- Lebanon claims maritime border talks in ‘final stages’ as Israel scrambles to pacify Hezbollah
- Lapid urges maritime borders agreement with Lebanon ‘asap’
Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Ramallah Traitors | Tagged: IOF, Nablus, PA, Security Coordination, The Zio-temporary entity |
Reblogged this on penelopap.