Al-Houthi: US plans were paving way for controlling, occupying Yemen

September 20, 2022

September 20, 2022

By Al Mayadeen English

The leader of Ansar Allah movement asserts that the US was working to escalate chaos in Yemen, but the Yemeni people thwarted these plans.

The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi

The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, said on Tuesday that the US plans were aimed at dismantling Yemen internally, fueling divisions and fragmentation, and stirring internal differences.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the September 21 revolution, Al-Houthi explained that the United States adopted a destructive policy against Yemen and did not care about the interests of the Yemeni people, adding that the US plans were paving the way to completely control and occupy Yemen.

He indicated that Washington was working to escalate chaos in Yemen, underlining that the alertness and action of the Yemeni people are what foiled the schemes of the United States and its allies.

The Yemeni leader pointed out that Washington was working to strip the Yemeni army of its military capabilities, noting that the targeting of the state’s military, civil, and administrative facilities unravels the destructive policy of aggression that aims to force Yemen into total collapse.

Al-Houthi added that Washington has turned its embassy in Sanaa into a headquarters for managing all sabotage activities in Yemen, adding that all Yemeni parties were sure that what the US ambassador in Sanaa was doing represented a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty and independence.

He mentioned that some Yemeni political parties were responding to US demands, but the resistance of the Yemeni people confused the Americans.

The leader of the Ansar Allah movement emphasized that the slogans, goals, and popular momentum of the revolutionary movement were broad, stressing that the revolution was not restricted to one group without the other; rather, it belonged to all components of the Yemeni people.

The popular movement expressed the awareness and values ​​of the Yemeni people, as well as their rightful demands that are far from any factional and sectarian discourse.

Al-Houthi said the Yemeni people insisted on gaining freedom in its true sense in order to obtain their rightful independence on September 21.

He considered that the aggression against Yemen revealed the reality of those who wanted to continue the guardianship over the country and exposed their hostile policy, adding that the aggression confirms the hostile policy of the Americans and their allies against our people.

The Yemeni leader noted that the aggression targeted government and service facilities, which shows the true American intentions to destroy everything in the country.

He pointed out that the coalition of aggression destroyed all infrastructure and even targeted courts, prisons, cemeteries, and schools and sought to tighten the noose on Yemenis in their livelihood by means of a harsh inhuman siege and economic conspiracies.

Yemen stands against path of normalization

Al-Houthi indicated that Yemen is militarily doing what many Arab countries are unable to do and is currently moving to work on the civil industry sector.

Regarding normalization with the Israeli occupation, Al-Houthi said Washington and its allies are seeking to bring about change in the region under the title of normalization and the loyalty of Arab regimes to “Israel”, stressing that Yemen stands against the path of normalization and by the Palestinian cause and the free people of the nation against its enemies.

Al-Houthi mentioned that the coalition of aggression and traitors among the Yemeni people are plundering the Yemeni oil wealth and controlling the country’s resources and wealth.

Earlier, the Supreme Political Council in Yemen, headed by Mahdi Al-Mashat, affirmed the country’s geographical and social unity and sovereignty over its wealth.

Read more: Yemen: More than 300 killed, wounded since the start of the truce

