Iran that was a victim of terrorism became a haven of security: Raisi

21 Sep 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Speaking at the UNGA session, the Iranian President says Iran is a strong regional country and has started a new chapter of friendship with the countries of the world.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his speech before at the UNGA, New York

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi affirmed Wednesday that the Iranian people believe that injustice is what stirs strife in the region, adding that Tehran supports global justice and rejects the injustice that stirs sedition.

During a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Raisi said that many revolutions have deviated from their path, but the Iranian revolution has always represented the aspirations of the Iranian people.

The Iranian President stressed that the Iranian people are determined to achieve justice, but the unipolar world refuses so, adding that the Islamic Republic, which was the victim of terrorism, has today become a haven of security and anti-terrorism.

Raisi pointed out that Iran has numerous advanced industries and scientific achievements in the technological, medical, and energy fields.

He noted that Tehran has a policy of good neighborliness and deepening relations with the surrounding countries, stressing that wars do not solve problems, but dialogue is capable of doing so.

The head of state underlined that Iran is a strong regional country and has started a new chapter of friendship with the countries of the world and has proven that it is a reliable friend to its neighbors in difficult times.

Raisi recalled that Iran, spearheaded by martyr General Qassem Soleimani, defeated the US-created ISIS terrorist organization.

الرئيس الإيراني إبراهيم رئيسي يرفع صورة الشهيد #قاسم_سليماني في الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة:



لم يقم أحد بقيادة الحرب على الإرهاب كما فعل القائد قاسم سليماني!#الميادين pic.twitter.com/C2RvNNBvnr — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) September 21, 2022

The Iranian President accused the West of “double standards” on women’s rights, saying that “we have this double standard where attention is solely focused on one side and not all,” pointing to the deaths of Indigenous women in Canada and the Israeli occupation’s violations against Palestinian people.

Zionist entity cannot be a partner in security

The Iranian President pointed out that the Israeli occupation has been practicing ethnic cleansing against Palestinians for the past 70 years and has Gaza locked in the biggest open prison, adding that the Zionist entity that occupies Al-Quds an never be a partner in security.

He highlighted that no people have been subjected to more injustice than the Palestinian people, reiterating that all Palestinian lands, from the sea to the river, belong to their original inhabitants, and these residents must determine their fate through a comprehensive referendum.

Iran not seeking to build, obtain nuclear weapons

Raisi noted that some countries consider Iran a threat due to its nuclear program, reiterating that “Iran is not seeking to build or obtain nuclear weapons and such weapons have no place in our doctrine.”

He noted that in 2015, Iran accepted the nuclear agreement but faced the US withdrawal from it.

“We have been extremely flexible,” Raisi affirmed, adding that “had it not been for our flexibility, the negotiations would have stopped in the very first few days.”

Raisi considered that “the maximum pressure campaign waged by the US has endured an embarrassing defeat,” expressing Tehran’s readiness and seriousness to conclude the nuclear talks and reach an agreement if the interests of the Iranian people are taken into account.

It is noteworthy that during his meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, Raisi reiterated that his country is ready to conclude a fair and sustainable nuclear agreement, pointing out that Europe must demonstrate in a practical way that its policies are independent and do not follow American policies.

The conflict with the Atlantic

