New Poll: 74% of Palestinians Want PA President Abbas to Resign

September 22, 2022

September 22, 2022

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: Kremlin, via Wikimedia Commons)

Over 70% of Palestinians want Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas to resign, Al-Risalah newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the news site, the poll was conducted between September 13-17, ahead of Abbas’ speech before the UN General Assembly on Friday.

74 percent of those polled said they did not want Abbas as their president, with only 23 percent saying they wanted him to remain in office.

In April 2021, Abbas postponed parliamentary and presidential elections, “until the participation of our people in Jerusalem is guaranteed.”

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

