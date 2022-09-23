Hamas’ Drone, Shehab, Revealed in Public Ceremony in Gaza (PHOTOS)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 22, 2022

Members of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades take part in the ceremony of the inauguration of the ‘Shehab’ drone, in Gaza city. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Members of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic movement Hamas, took part in the ceremony of the inauguration of the ‘Shehab’ drone, in Gaza city on September 21.

In a documentary released last June, the Hamas movement revealed that the group possesses a large number of drones, manufactured and developed in the Gaza Strip. The reveal on Wednesday was the first time that Shehab was introduced to the public.

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza, Mahmoud Ajjour attended the ceremony and shared these images.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

