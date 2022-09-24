Tehran reminds US of its own killings by race, provides proof

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 23, 2022

Iran, through its Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, calls US human rights records despicable and slams claims on human rights abuses in the country as baseless.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani

The Iranian Foreign Ministry responded to the US Secretary of State’s claims on human rights issues in Iran and slammed them as baseless, reminding the US of its own record of killings and human rights abuses committed racially, with Black people making the majority of those killed.

Following how the West, spearheaded by the US, took advantage of the death of Mahsa Amini, claiming that it was the result of a brutal arrest by the Iranian police, and the fact that the western and Arab-monarchy-backed media outlets quickly jumped to the trend of covering anti-Iran protests, picturing them as large rallies, when in fact, they included far fewer numbers than depicted, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani reminded the US of its “despicable” human rights record across the world.

The death of the Iranian girl, #MahsaAmini, showed how far the #Western media can go in reporting fake news all for the sake of publishing anti-#Iran propaganda. pic.twitter.com/fXayys8LTE — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) September 23, 2022

With a despicable human rights record both at home & abroad, how does the US have the audacity to give itself higher moral ground to lecture the world?@SecBlinken needs to remember that he's FM of a state whose police, just in 9 months, has fatally shot 730, many of them black. pic.twitter.com/J8UBYQAOpH — Nasser Kanaani (@IRIMFA_SPOX) September 23, 2022

“With a despicable human rights record both at home & abroad, how does the US have the audacity to give itself higher moral ground to lecture the world?” Kanaani tweeted on Friday.

Millions of people supporting the regime came out in the Iranian provinces to reject the sedition

Between Mahsa Amini and Zainab Asim: How do political agendas manipulate people?

The axis of resistance.. messages of deterrence and a coup in the scales

