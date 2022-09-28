Medvedev Warns West That Russia’s Nuclear Threat ’Is Not A Bluff’

September 27, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Moscow has the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons if it is pushed beyond its limits and that this is “certainly not a bluff.”

Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, also warned that Moscow has the right to respond “without much consultation,” as tensions rise with the West over referendums held in large swathes of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

“We will make efforts to prevent the emergence of nuclear weapons with our hostile neighbors such as the NATO-controlled Ukraine,” Medvedev underlined, adding that “The security of Washington, London, and Brussels is way important for NATO than the fate of the diminishing Ukraine which nobody wants.”

Medvedev has regularly issued warning statements to the West and Ukraine in recent months, underlining his transformation from an apparently Western-minded liberalizer as president from 2008-2012 to strident geopolitical hawk.

