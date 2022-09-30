Quick notes from Andrei + open thread

Dear friends
Looks like Hurricane Ian will be even dangerous for the Florida East coast. So I don’t know how soon we will lose power. I also am too preoccupied with preparations to write much today.
But the few headlines below are, I think, quite amazing.
- The Americans Declared War On Europe
- The War On Germany Just Entered Its Hot Phase
- Swedish experts report explosions at Nord Stream pipeline sites
- EU threatens foreign observers over Donbass referendum
- Russia set to reap bumper harvest
- Blinken Says Ukraine ‘Has Every Right’ to Use US Weapons Against Russian-Controlled Territories
- Giorgia Meloni: ‘I believe that the existence of Israel is vital and I will make every effort to invest in greater cooperation between our countries’
The thing which I find absolutely hilarious is that the Europeans DO speak of sabotage but DO NOT even mention who the obvious culprit is. So, especially for the braindead Europeans, I have this: a video from President Brandon himself promising to stop NS2 if Russia “invades” the Ukraine.
Needless to say, I totally agree with Lira – the Anglos are willing to completely destroy Europe to maintain their dominion over the EU.
And to my great sadness, I have to say that the people of Europe RICHLY deserve what is coming their way. Simply put: if you have no self-respect, why would anybody have any respect for you?
Okay, singing off for the time being.
Conditions permitting, I will try to drop by as often as I can. But the next 3 days will be very tough.
Kind regards
Filed under: EU, Europe, US | Tagged: Biden's Foreign Policy, Donbas referendum, Nord Stream 2, The Saker |
Leave a Reply