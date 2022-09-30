Quick notes from Andrei + open thread

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 27, 2022

Dear friends

Hurricane Ian approaches the Florida Peninsula

Looks like Hurricane Ian will be even dangerous for the Florida East coast. So I don’t know how soon we will lose power. I also am too preoccupied with preparations to write much today.

But the few headlines below are, I think, quite amazing.

The thing which I find absolutely hilarious is that the Europeans DO speak of sabotage but DO NOT even mention who the obvious culprit is. So, especially for the braindead Europeans, I have this: a video from President Brandon himself promising to stop NS2 if Russia “invades” the Ukraine.

Needless to say, I totally agree with Lira – the Anglos are willing to completely destroy Europe to maintain their dominion over the EU.

And to my great sadness, I have to say that the people of Europe RICHLY deserve what is coming their way. Simply put: if you have no self-respect, why would anybody have any respect for you?

Okay, singing off for the time being.

Conditions permitting, I will try to drop by as often as I can. But the next 3 days will be very tough.

Kind regards

Andrei

