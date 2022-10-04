Imam Khamenei: Amini’s Death Broke Our Hearts, Riots and Unrests in Iran Were Planned

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 3, 2022

By Al-Ahed News

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has said the death of Mahsa Amini “deeply broke our hearts”, emphasizing that the incidents in the aftermath of her death were all “planned”.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for military cadets at Imam Hassan Officer Training University on Monday, Imam Khamenei described the 22-year-old woman’s death as a “bitter incident”.

“The death of the young woman, Mahsa Amini, saddened all of our hearts, but reacting without waiting for investigations is unprecedented,” the Leader said.

His Eminence further explained that “Riots, disturbing security as well as insulting the Quran, mosques and veils, in addition to attacking banks and cars, were all part of a pre-planned scheme”.

In his address, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s armed forces said that “In recent days, the internal security forces, the popular mobilization, and the Iranian people have suffered more than anyone else”.

The Leader highlighted the circumstances surrounding the unrests in Iran in the aftermath of Amini’s death saying, “If it weren’t for the young woman’s death, they would have used another pretext to provoke unrest and riots at this time.”

The Leader of the Islamic Republic explained that riots also occur in different countries around the world, “But have the US President and Congress ever defended them?”

His Eminence further asked, “Did the Western and Saudi media defend riots in any other country, and provide the rioters with electronic aid.”

Imam Khamenei also focused on the importance of Iran’s armed forces saying, “Weakening the armed forces weakens the country’s security, and whoever attacks the police station or the Basij base attacks the country’s security”.

“They leaving Iranian citizens defenseless against thugs, robbers and extortionists,” the Leader added.

Elsewhere in his speech, Imam Khamenei spoke of the Baloch people and their loyalty to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The Kurdish people are among the most developed Iranian peoples and they care about their country, Islam and the state so the enemy’s scheme is doomed to fail,” the Leader further said.

“The Faithful and brave nation of Iran will be the first to stand against future plots by the enemies,” His Eminence concluded.

RELATED VIDEOS

The exchange of prisoners and the release of Iranian funds.. unilateral negotiations with nuclear backgrounds between Tehran and Washington

The Iranian guide accuses Washington of the eleven o’clock bulletin |

RELATED ARTICLES

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran | Tagged: IranProtests, Mahsa Amini |