Israel Takes Punitive Measures against French-Palestinian Prisoner on Hunger Strike

October 4, 2022

French Palestinian prisoners Salah Hammouri. (Photo: via Amnesty International website)

The Israeli Prison Service has subjected French-Palestinian human rights defender Salah Al-Hamouri to a series of punitive measures after he started a hunger strike on September 25, according to the lawyer representing him.

Quds Press reported that Hamouri’s lawyer visited him on Sunday in the northern West Bank prison of Hadarim, where he is held in solitary confinement under an administrative detention order.

Hamouri is on an open-ended hunger strike in protest at his detention with neither charge nor trial, along with 29 other administrative detainees. He only drinks water and refuses any medical examination.

His lawyer pointed out that three days after he started his hunger strike the prison authorities transferred Hamouri to solitary confinement. He is now isolated in a 2 x 2 square metre cell that lacks ventilation. The cell has one iron bed fixed to the wall with a thin 2cm mattress.

Other punitive measures imposed on Hamouri by the authorities reportedly include depriving him of outdoor time or activity and family visits and the right to purchase supplies; sending him to the bathroom in double hand and foot cuffs; and other humiliating conditions. Hamouri is suffering from back, joint and head pains.

The Israeli occupation forces arrested Hamouri on March 7 based on a three-month administrative detention order that has been renewed twice. He has been detained on a renewable basis ever since, based on “secret evidence”.

