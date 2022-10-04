Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (Weekly Update 22 – 28 September 2022)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 29, 2022

Violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

6 Palestinians were killed, and 48 others were wounded, including 6 children and a journalist, while dozens of others suffocated in Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Details are as follows:

On 22 September 2022, Mohammad Osama Abo Jom’a (23), resident of Al-Tor neighborhood in East Jerusalem was killed by Israeli police fire near Beit Sira military checkpoint at the entrance to Modi’in settlement, west of Ramallah, after a fight with an Israeli settler. No statement was published by the Israeli forces or police, while the Israeli media reported injuries among settlers in a stabbing attack while eyewitnesses refuted these claims.

On 24 September 2022, Mohammad ‘Awad Abu Koufa (37), from Beit Ijza in East Jerusalem, was killed when IOF opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle he was driving and after colliding with an Israeli police vehicle, west of Nablus. As a result, an Israeli police officer and a soldier were wounded.

On 28 September 2022, IOF killed 4 Palestinians, including one civilian, and wounded 20 others; mostly civilians including 4 children: 2 in critical condition, following IOF’s incursion into Jenin refugee camp. IOF cordoned off a residential house and targeted it with a barrage of bullets and missiles. (Details available here)

Meanwhile, those injured were victims of excessive use of force during IOF incursions into cities and villages or suppression of peaceful protests organized by Palestinian civilians, and they were as follows:

On 23 September 2022, 11 Palestinians, including a journalist and a child, were injured when IOF opened fire during clashes that followed the latter’s suppression of Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest in northern Qalqilya. On the same day, a person with disability was wounded with a bullet in his foot in IOF shooting following their incursion into Al-Dhahr area near “Karmei Tzur” settlement, north of Hebron.

On 25 September 2022, a Palestinian sustained a rubber bullet wound, and 15 others suffocated due to teargas inhalation during confrontations with IOF in Silwan village in East Jerusalem.

On 26 September 2022, an elderly was injured, and others sustained bruises, while 13 others were arrested during IOF suppression of worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque to secure the settlers’ raid into the Mosque’s yards on the occasion of Jewish New Year. IOF cordoned off Al-Aqsa Mosque and closed its gates while they were heavily deployed across Jerusalem, particularly the Old City. Meanwhile, IOF attacked the participants in a woman’s funeral after attempting to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform the funeral prayer and arrested 5 members of her family.

On 28 September 2022, 3 Palestinians were wounded with live bullets during clashes at the entrance to Beit Ummar village in Hebron. Moreover, 12 others, including a child in serious condition, sustained shrapnel and bullet wounds, and 14 suffocated during clashes with IOF near the Military Court Checkpoint at the northern entrance to Al-Bireh.

In separate incidents, dozens suffocated after IOF fired tear gas canisters during the latter’s suppression of protests or incursions into Palestinian neighborhoods or near seam zones in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, 5 IOF shootings were reported on fishing boats off the Gaza shores (Western Gaza shores), and 10 other shootings were reported on agricultural lands in eastern Gaza Strip.

” So far in 2022, IOF attacks killed 128 Palestinians, including 87 civilians: 26 children, 8 women, 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli settler and the rest were activists; 15 of them were assassinated. Thirty-two of those killed, including 19 civilians: 8 children and 3 women, were in the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip. Also, 1,373 Palestinians, including 212 children, 40 women, and 23 journalists, were wounded in IOF’s attacks in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Moreover, 4 Palestinian detainees, including a woman, died in the Israeli prisons.

Land razing, demolitions, and notices

IOF demolished 2 houses, rendering 2 families of 16 homeless. Details are as follows:

On 22 September 2022, IOF demolished a house in Yatta, south of Hebron, displacing a family of 10 as they previously handed the house’s owner notices of cease-construction and then demolition.

On 25 September 2022, IOF forced a Palestinian to self-demolish his house in Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood in East Jerusalem upon an Israeli municipal decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction. The house was established years ago and repaired 15 years ago as he added another structure, making the total area of the house about 80 sqms. He lived there with his wife who suffers from complete disability and his 4 children.

” Since the beginning of 2022, Israeli occupation forces made 115 families homeless, a total of 686 persons, including 132 women and 310 children. This was the outcome of IOF demolition of 121 houses and 41 residential tents. IOF also demolished 92 other civilian economic objects, leveled vacant areas of land, and delivered dozens of notices of demolition, cease-construction, and evacuation.

Settler-attacks

On 23 September 2022, Israeli settlers accompanied with Knesset Member, Samha Rotman, raided Bab Al-Rahma Islamic Cemetery, and the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque gates in East Jerusalem under IOF protection. They blew the trumpet and performed religious rituals there.

” Since the beginning of the year, settlers conducted at least 184 attacks. In two of the attacks, 2 Palestinians were killed.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 188 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids and searches of civilian houses and facilities and establishment of checkpoints. During those incursions, 86 Palestinians were arrested, including 4 children, 2 journalists and a woman.

” So far in 2022, IOF conducted 6,515 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during which 3,802 Palestinians were arrested, including 353 children and 33 women. IOF also conducted 32 limited incursions into eastern Gaza Strip and arrested 85 Palestinians, including 49 fishermen, 31 infiltrators, and 5 travelers via Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

IOF maintain their illegal and inhuman 15-year closure on the Gaza Strip. Details available in PCHR’s monthly-update in the Gaza crossings.

On 23 September 2022, Waseem Sameer ‘Azzam (28), from northern Gaza Strip, died because he was denied travel to receive treatment at Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem. ‘Azzam sustained a fracture in the neck, complete cerebral palsy and Hypoesthesia “loss of sensation” when swimming on 15 September 2022. Accordingly, since the beginning of this year, the number of patients died due to preventing their travel for treatment abroad has risen to 7, including 3 children.

IOF announced the closure of the crossings with the Gaza Strip and West Bank from Sunday, 25 September to 27 September 2022, under the pretext of the Jewish New Year while Al-Jalama crossing remains open to the movement of Israeli vehicles into Jenin only on 27 September.

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF continue to impose restrictions on the freedom of movement. On top of its 108 permanent checkpoints, IOF established 95 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and arrested 5 Palestinians at those checkpoints.

On 26 September 2022, IOF closed 3 gates of the East Jerusalem wall, and erupted dozens of police checkpoints in the vicinity of the Old city, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and its gates, coinciding with the beginning of the Jewish New Year holiday.

” So far in 2022, IOF established 3,298 temporary military checkpoints and arrested 151 Palestinians at those checkpoints

