‘The Palestinian View’ – with Ramzy Baroud: Which Side is the PA On? (VIDEO)

Posted on October 4, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

October 3, 2022

Ramzy Baroud discusses the very future of the PA. (Thumbnail: The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The arrest of a prominent Palestinian activist, Musab Shtayyeh, and another Palestinian activist, by Palestinian Authority police on September 20 was not the first time that the notorious PA’s Preventive Security Service (PSS) has arrested a Palestinian who is wanted by Israel.

In this episode of ‘The Palestinian View’, Ramzy Baroud talks about the Palestinian Authority, its violence against the Palestinian people and the very future of the PA.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

