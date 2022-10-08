2 martyrs, 11 wounded in Jenin camp confrontations

Posted on by martyrashrakat

08 Oct 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

According to the ministry, the first martyr is Mahmoud Al-Sous, 18, and the second martyr is Ahmad Mohammad Hussein Daraghmeh, 19, from Tubas.

Mahmoud Al-Sous, being carried through the crowd in a sad farewell after Israeli forces shot him.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed Saturday the martyrdom of two Palestinians and the wounding of 11, three of whom are suffering from serious injuries, after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin camp.

PICTURES:

The last farewell of two Palestinian teenagers, who were murdered by Israeli occupation forces' live bullets in Jenin this morning. pic.twitter.com/TrDWvZ825h — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 8, 2022

Local sources report that the occupation forces surrounded the house of Mohammad Abu Zina in Jenin amid the outbreak of violent confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and the Resistance fighters, noting that helicopters were flying over the site of the violence.

The Al-Quds Brigades in Jenin confirmed, in a statement, that its fighters “are confronting the occupation forces inside the camp with heavy firing of bullets,” revealing that “a military jeep was directly targeted and damaged by a number of explosive devices.”

The Jenin Brigade said that “its fighters targeted sniper positions in the vicinity of the camp by firing bullets.”

After arresting the brother of freed prisoner Mohammed Abu Zina, the occupation forces withdrew from Jenin camp, according to local sources.

After announcing the martyrdom of two young Palestinian boys, the death toll from confrontations rose to four in 24 hours.

On Friday, Adel Ibrahim Daoud, who was 14 years old, lost his life to Israeli bullets to his head in Qalqilya in the West Bank. Another Palestinian teenager, Mahdi Ladadwa, 17 years old, was also killed in the confrontations which erupted in Ramallah.

On Friday evening, violent confrontations erupted between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinians in the town of Al-Isawiya, occupied Al-Quds.

Local sources said that the occupation forces stormed the town of Al-Isawiya and deployed in its streets. The IOF fired rubber bullets and grenades to disperse the Palestinian who defended the town by throwing stones, fireworks, and Molotov cocktails toward the occupation forces. Palestinians also resorted to burning the occupation flag in a symbolic move to express their commitment to liberation.

Read next: Palestinian youth injured during demolition of house in Khallet Taha

