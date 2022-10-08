Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (Weekly Update 29 September- 05 October 2022)

Posted on by worldpeacewithjustice

Date: 06 October 2022 Time: 08:40 GMT

Ref: 126/2022

Yesterday evening, a Palestinian civilian was killed, and 7 others, including 2 journalists, were wounded by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) fire during clashes that erupted when the latter cordoned off a house in Deir al-Hatab village, northeast of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

This crime and the crimes previously committed over the past 2 days reflect IOF’s loose shooting standards and the excessive use of force against Palestinians upon top-level Israeli military and political orders.

Clashes and an exchange of fire erupted at the cordoned house and ended at around 17:00 when Salman ‘Omran surrendered to IOF who declared that they arrested him as he was wanted.

PCHR call upon the international community to take immediate action to end Israeli occupation’s crimes and double standards when it comes to international law and urges the Public Prosecution of the ICC to act seriously with regard to the situation in Palestine. PCHR also demands the High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention fulfil their obligations as per Common Article 1 of the Convention, “undertake to respect and to ensure respect for the present Convention in all circumstances,” and their obligations under Article 146 of the same Conventions, i.e., to hold accountable persons accused of committing grave breaches of the Convention noting that these violations are considered war crimes in accordance with Article 147 of the Convention and in accordance with the Additional Protocol I of the Convention to guarantee the right of protection for Palestinian civilians in the occupied territory.

