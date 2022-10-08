Syria to welcome first official Hamas delegation: Report

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah played a key role in persuading Syria to rebuild ties with Hamas despite the collapse of their relationship in 2011

October 07 2022

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh in 2006. (Photo Credit: SANA/AP)

ByNews Desk

According to a report by Al-Mayadeen TV, a high-ranking delegation from the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas is expected to visit Syria in October, embarking on their first official visit to reconcile ties.

The delegation will be led by the head of the Arab and Islamic Relations Portfolio and Hamas deputy chief in the Gaza Strip, Dr. Khalil al-Hayya.

No details have been provided by either side on the schedule of the visit nor whom the resistance faction will meet, especially regarding a possible meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Both sides assess that its not yet possible for head of the political bureau in Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, to visit Syria as a result of his old public anti-Damascus remarks.

The reported visit is part of a recent push by the political leadership of Hamas to extend its hands to all Arab states and reestablish a bridge with all countries capable of opposing Israel.

On 15 September, Haniyeh, revealed in an interview to RT that the group is working on restoring ties with Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Haniyeh highlighted that Hamas stands on equal terms with all of its Arab and international partners and “does not interfere in the internal affairs of any of these countries.”

His statement was seen by many as being directed towards Syria, in a bid to affirm that Hamas has abandoned its stand against Damascus, dating back to when it favored Turkish-backed opposition groups in 2011.

The reconciliation with Syria is of great importance to Hamas, due to its strategic role in the Axis of Resistance and support for the factions in Gaza, notably the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

This recent push by Hamas to move away from the decision taken in 2012 to leave Syria was only possible after Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan normalized ties with Israel earlier this year.

Additionally, Erdogan’s public comments about a possible meeting with Assad and the confirmation that Syrian and Turkish intelligence are coordinating have contributed to the current developments.

Nonetheless, the efforts made by the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, played a crucial role in the arming of ties between Hamas and Damascus.

Nasrallah’s effort focused on persuading Syria to accept Hamas again, and overcome the “pain” caused by the group’s decision to abandon the country when it needed allies the most.

