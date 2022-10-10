Tomorrow starts today: Al Mayadeen marks 10 years with a new identity

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

10 October 2022

Al-Mayadeen launches in its second decade with a new look in image, color and ink

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Ghassan Ben Jeddou

Established under the presidency of late leader Hugo Chavez, teleSUR celebrates its 17th anniversary, at which Al Mayadeen CEO sent a letter of congratulations.

Al Mayadeen Media Network Ghassan Ben Jeddou, standing next to the President of teleSUR, Patricia Villegas.

On the occasion of the 17th anniversary of the launching of the Global South media outlet teleSUR, Al Mayadeen Media Network CEO, Mr. Ghassan Ben Jeddou, sent a heartening letter to the Venezuela-based television network, praising the steadfastness of the outlet’s vision and work against imperialist media.

TeleSUR was founded in 2005 – funded primarily by the Venezuelan government, as well as other neighboring countries in the region. It was launched under the presidency of revolutionary leader Hugo Chávez, who passed away in 2013.

TeleSUR, like many alternative media outlets, challenges misleading neoliberal narratives that continue to demonize the struggles of the peoples of the Global South, push forward imperialist and exploitative narratives, and circulate war-mongering propaganda.

In his letter to the media outlet, Mr. Ghassan Ben Jeddou wrote:

“The establishment of teleSUR was a strategic media event. It is not only an informative channel, in spite of its significant media role and success in Latin America and the world, but it was also indeed a bright and visionary decision from the internationalist leader, Hugo Chávez.

Today, on the anniversary of its establishment, we cannot but recall with much appreciation the channel’s journalistic professionalism, political commitment, strategic decisions, and humanitarian example.

We extend our warm greetings to all the brave, creative, and resilient media workers in this steadfast outlet. Despite the numerous pressures that have been exerted against teleSUR, it is, however, still devoted to its values, and a reference for all the free peoples of the world.

This is a tribute to the teleSUR administration on its success in cementing its position as one of the most important media outlets Worldwide.”

Moreover, Mr. Ben Jeddou extended his warm greetings to the President of teleSUR, Mrs. Patricia Villegas, remarking that “Patricia is not only a great president of a great channel, but she is also a media icon in the Global South and international community.

With Patricia and teleSUR, we have established an influential, high-end, candid, professional, intellectual media partnership… We, at Al Mayadeen Media Network, will proceed in this cooperative partnership in full depth, strength, and a long-term vision.”

#Venezuela | On Sunday, July 24, Ghassan Ben Jeddou, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al Mayadeen news network, sent a message of congratulations to the entire team of the multinational teleSur on the occasion of its 17th anniversary. https://t.co/Jn7grhenN4 pic.twitter.com/BbyZfWCeo4 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 25, 2022

“The Al Mayadeen family yields heartful felicitations to all their friends and colleagues on the 17th anniversary of the establishment of teleSUR.

From the bottom of my heart, I extend to my colleagues at teleSUR, and to the dear captain of the ship Patricia, the most sincere congratulations. I do so with the conviction that this leading channel, whose headquarters are rooted in beautiful Caracas – the capital of victorious Venezuela over conspiracies, sanctions, blockades, and slander under the presidency of the unfaltering Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, resembles steadfast Venezuela, its great people, its vigorous leadership, and its iconic President.

Thus, teleSUR is destined to succeed, innovate, shine, and triumph.”

Related Videos

Al-Mayadeen imposed itself on the Israeli scene: Ziomedia

Al-Mayadeen has sought for 10 years to make Palestine its first cause

Al-Mayadeen has been present since the first day of the war on Yemen

Al-Mayadeen documented the crimes of the occupation and the steadfastness of the resistance in Gaza

How did the Al-Mayadeen reconcile their policies and objectives with the successive developments?

Al-Mayadeen has kept pace over the course of a decade with the accelerating events in Iran

Al-Mayadeen, since its inception, has accompanied the Iraqi scene in the field and behind the scenes of politics

In the memory of the internationalist revolutionary icon, and how did the revolutions maintain their momentum and the symbols maintain their position?

Al-Mayadeen was present in all the inflamed fields of Syria

Ten years of the life of Al-Mayadin in Jerusalem

Many stations have been accompanied by Al-Mayadeen during ten years in Lebanon

A behind-the-scenes tour of the Al-Mayadeen newsroom

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Mayadeen Media Network CEO, Iran, IRAQ, Latin America, Palestine, Palestinians, Syria, Yemen | Tagged: Al Mayadeen, Axis of Resistance, Ghassan bin Jeddou, Global South, Hugo Chavez, Maduro, Palestinian Resistance, Popular Resistance, Syrian Resistance, Venezuela |