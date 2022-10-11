‘Israel’ Brought to Its Knees in the Lebanese Border Delimitation Issue – Hebrew Media

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Al-Ahed News

The latest developments concerning the issue of the Lebanese maritime border delimitation have stirred a wave of criticism inside the Zionist entity.

In this regard, ‘Israeli’ Brigadier General [res.] Amir Avivi, the founder and CEO of the ‘Israeli’ ‘Defense’ and Security Forum, commented by saying “What happened has brought ‘Israel’ to its knees.”

Avivi said in an interview with ‘Israeli’ Army Radio that “What happened is dangerous and unprecedented in which Hezbollah threatens us, and we, in turn, concede very rapidly in front of Lebanon’s stance ahead of the elections,” adding that “Hezbollah brought ‘Israel’ to its knees… this temporary calm means nothing to the long-time strategy.”

Avivi also noted that ‘Israel’ responded to all of the demands, and we are having a ‘historic deal’ on the maritime borders, according to him.

