‘Israel’ Brought to Its Knees in the Lebanese Border Delimitation Issue – Hebrew Media

Posted on October 11, 2022 by martyrashrakat

October 11, 2022

By Al-Ahed News

The latest developments concerning the issue of the Lebanese maritime border delimitation have stirred a wave of criticism inside the Zionist entity.

In this regard, ‘Israeli’ Brigadier General [res.] Amir Avivi, the founder and CEO of the ‘Israeli’ ‘Defense’ and Security Forum, commented by saying “What happened has brought ‘Israel’ to its knees.”

Avivi said in an interview with ‘Israeli’ Army Radio that “What happened is dangerous and unprecedented in which Hezbollah threatens us, and we, in turn, concede very rapidly in front of Lebanon’s stance ahead of the elections,” adding that “Hezbollah brought ‘Israel’ to its knees… this temporary calm means nothing to the long-time strategy.”

Avivi also noted that ‘Israel’ responded to all of the demands, and we are having a ‘historic deal’ on the maritime borders, according to him.

Related News

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: