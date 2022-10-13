‘Israel’ Concerned about Russian Attack on Ukraine, Extent of Damage Caused by Iranian Drones in Ukraine

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 11, 2022

The Israeli concerns about the Russian large-scale missile attack on the Ukrainian cities have soared in light of Russia’s use of Iranian suicide drones, Shahed-136.

The massive Russian attack on Ukraine carried out by Iranian weaponry is an establishing event with respect to ‘Israel’, according to an article published by Times of Israel Website.

The website called for imagining the situation in the Zionist entity if the Iranian missiles do not get intercepted during any war, the website added.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had announced on Monday that the Russian forces used Iranian drones during their attack.

The website added that the extent of damage caused by the Iranian drones used by the Russian forces against the Ukrainian targets terrifies the Israelis and makes them wonder about the scene of similar Iranian drone attacks on the occupation entity.

Source: Israeli media

