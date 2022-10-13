Will they ever learn? (answer: probably not)

Posted on by fada1

October 11, 2022

Source

Following the attack on the Crimea bridge, the entire Ukronazi Internet plus assorted supporters exploded in a supernova of joy and Schadenfreude: the much hated “Putin bridge” was finally down! Hurray!!!

How the Ukronazis see their future (not a fake, its 100% real!)

It was also funny to see that once the Ukronazis realized how stupid (and dangerous!) their proud claims that they were the ones who blew up the truck on the bridge, they decided to blame Putin. So, as per our Ukronazi pals, Putin blew up the “Putin bridge” for some as of yet unnamed purpose, but most definitely an evil one.

Even more hilarious were the hardcore Banderistas à la Aristovich who were celebrating each Russian strike because “now the Russians have one less missile to use”. Clearly, a war-winning mindset 🙂

In fact, the Russians are so evil that the Europeans have decided to exclude Russia from the investigation about what really happened with NS1 and NS2. Which makes sense: the EU cannot let Putin know that he blew up his own pipelines. right? And the fact that Russia is one of the main proprietors of NS1/NS2 does not matter one bit: as always (MH17, Skripal, Navalnyi, etc.) the Russian Snow Niggers need to be treated with the utmost contempt by the European Master Race. That will convince the Russians to take the Eurolemmings seriously.

“Eurologic” at its best…

But, seriously, away from the la-la land of various Nazi supporters and Russian 6th columnists, most of the traffic on the Crimean bridge was restored in less than 24 hours. Then came the Russian response: in a quick series of strikes, Russia switched off the electricity over the entire Ukraine, Lvov (the real capital of Banderastan) included.

Compare the two actions and tell me who is winning and who is losing this war 🙂

Of course, the usual gang of “alternatively gifted” Putin critics will scream that this is all too little too late. As for the Ukronazis, they are already chanting their favorite mantra about “Russia is running out of missiles! Russia is running out of missiles!“. A brilliant war-winning strategy for sure!

Those still capable of critical/rational thought will realize that the sheer magnitude and devastating consequences of the Russian strikes is just a signal that Putin is doing what he has been doing since February:

Acting unilaterally without any efforts to negotiate (but without rejecting any negotiations should somebody in the West come to his/her senses).

without any efforts to negotiate (but without rejecting any negotiations should somebody in the West come to his/her senses). Slowly and gradually increase the pain dial not only for the rump Ukraine but also for the entire EU

One more thing: assuming that Russia fired somewhere in the range of 200 missiles (out of stocks having many thousands more) against power stations, communications nodes, railway infrastructure, command posts, field headquarters, transformers, etc. and that this was more than enough to “pull the plug” on a huge country like the Ukraine tells you all you need to know about both the Russian capabilities and the lack of capabilities of Ukronazi air defenses (including old Soviet-era S-300 slamming into the ground the same way US Patriot missiles did during the Gulf War).

By the way – where was the “winning” Ukrainian Air Force? I am sure that they shot down no less than several hundred missiles and aircraft, right?

Lastly, the Russian strikes have continued for a second day, but the SBU has now banned filming any outcomes from Russian strikes, so there is a lot less footage today. Still, a lot at the latest map of strikes, it is clear that the entire country was hit hard for a second time.

So will those poor souls who accuse Putin of “indecision” or “weakness” ever learn their lesson and understand WHY and HOW Putin is dialing up the pain dial?

No, of course not.

They are now so personally involved in trashing Putin at all costs that they simply cannot look at reality without losing face. So they too will double down on their own certitudes even if that means deliberately and systematically ignoring the facts on the ground. As I have said many times, these folks would rather see Russia and Putin lose than Russia and Putin win. You could say that they hate Putin more than they love Russia.

Some of these putatively “pro-Russian” folks are sincere, especially in the West, but utterly incompetent and mislead by Russian 6th columnists: what Lenin would have called useful idiots.

Others are clearly plants of the western letter soup. And, of course, the former have no idea that they are working hand in hand with the latter.

So what comes next? More of the same, of course: unilateral initiatives on the international scene combined with a further, but gradual, increase of the pain dial.

Which leaves one more actor I want to comment upon: the brainwashed people of the Ukraine who think that celebrating terrorist attacks and constantly threatening and even attacking Russia will bring them a happy future in an ethnically pure Nazi homeland of milk and honey.

I am very sad and sorry to have to say that, but the brains of these people also need to be demilitarized and denazified. By acting this way they make themselves into legitimate targets.

In many ways, these strikes also serve an educational purpose: to convince the Ukrainian people that the war is not something which will only happen in the faraway Donbass.

This is what this winter will be all about: bringing the reality of war to the rump-Banderastan and to the EU.

Andrei

