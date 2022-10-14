Israeli Raid on Jenin Camp Rages: Doctor, Young Man Martyred

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 14, 2022

Two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli occupation forces, including a doctor, while six others were injured during confrontations that erupted between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinians following an Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp.

Local media reported that the martyred man is the 20-year-old Matin Dababa from the Jenin camp, who was shot with a bullet to the head.

Israeli occupation forces shot dead on Friday morning the Palestinian youth, Mateen Dabaya, during a military raid into Jenin, occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/aeyObLbswU — PALESTINE SUNBIRD 🇵🇸 (@SBPal_Eng) October 14, 2022

Palestinian media sources confirmed too that Medical doctor Abdallah Abu AlTeen was reported to have been killed while he was treating injured civilians in the camp.

Videos shared by local journalists appeared to show Israeli forces shooting at ambulance crews.

Media coverage: "Israeli occupation forces open fire at Palestinian medical teams during the ongoing military raid into Jenin camp." pic.twitter.com/UUE9GpD4Sj — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 14, 2022

IOF’s raid resulted in the outbreak of violent confrontations, during which the occupation forces used excessive force.

Media coverage: "Palestinian freedom fighters continue to open gunfire at Israeli occupation forces during an Israeli raid into Jenin camp." pic.twitter.com/VxE0zdxf2N — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 14, 2022

Earlier on Friday, the state news agency Wafa announced that a Palestinian teenager had succumbed to wounds he sustained during his arrest by Israeli occupation forces last month.

Wafa, as well as the Palestinian Authority’s Detainees Commission, identified him as 17-year-old Mohammad Maher Ghawadreh.

Ghawadreh, who hails from the Jenin refugee camp, died while being treated at the Tel Hashomer hospital in ‘Israel’. He was arrested after he allegedly carried out a shooting attack on a bus full of Israeli soldiers in the occupied Jordan Valley, wounding seven, on September 5.

IOF, settlers assault Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked late Thursday Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, east of occupied Al-Quds, and vandalized their private properties, such as smashing the windows of their vehicles, all the while being heavily protected by the Israeli occupation forces.

مصادر محلية: "مواجهات بين الشبان والمستوطنين في حي الشيخ جراح بالقدس". pic.twitter.com/uHPtdHfeAz — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) October 13, 2022

This year, over 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces, including children, doctors, and journalists.

Israeli violence has also spread to occupied Al-Quds, where Palestinians have been brutally assaulted over the past two nights.

Source: Agencies (edited and translated by Al-Manar English Website)

