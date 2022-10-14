Schenker: Hezbollah Threats Enabled Lebanon to Obtain 100% of Maritime Requests

Posted on by worldpeacewithjustice

Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker, indicated in an article published by WSJ that the final version of the US-brokered maritime border demarcation between Lebanon and the Zionist entity reflects that ‘Israel’ fell to Lebanon’s Bait-and-Switch game.

Schenker explained that the Lebanese negotiators won the day by employing a time-tested bait-and-switch tactic, adding that demanding line 29 to demarcate maritime border aims at sustaining the initial negotiating position at line 23.

Schenker added that when the negotiations resumed after a long stop, the Israeli negotiators considered that Lebanon made a significant concession by switching from line 20 to line 23.

“A per the new agreement, Lebanon will attain virtually 100% of its initial negotiating position.”

The US diplomat underlined Hezbollah important role in the negotiations by threatening to strike the Zionist gas rig in Karish field if it starts extracting gas prior to reaching an agreement.

President Michel Aoun announced on Thursday Lebanon’s approval of US mediator’s final draft of southern maritime border demarcation proposal. The Zionist government approved on Wednesday a US-brokered maritime deal with Lebanon, surrendering to Lebanon’s insistence on its rights.

During the recent months, Hezbollah played a central role in forcing the Zionist enemy to abandon its schemes to infringe on the Lebanese rights. On July 3, 2022, Hezbollah flew three drones over the Israeli platforms in Karish gas field which lies in the disputable zone, sending a powerful message that warns the enemy against any infringement.

On July 13, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah warned on the Israeli enemy and the United States that if Lebanon is prevented from extracting its maritime resources, ‘Israel’ will not be able to extract or sell gas and oil.

On July 31, Hezbollah military media released a video which shows the Israeli platforms operating in the Mediterranean, warning the Zionist enemy of its attempts to plunder Lebanon’s gas and oil fields.

