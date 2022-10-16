Fresh missile attack targets US-occupied base in eastern Syria: Media

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

File photo shows a US military vehicle patrolling near an oilfield in Syria. (Photo by AFP)

A US-occupied military base in the eastern Syrian province of Dayr al-Zawr has reportedly come under fresh missile strikes.

The attack targeted the outpost — located in Syria’s al-Omar Oilfield in the eastern side of Dayr al-Zawr — on Saturday, Syrian media outlets reported.

According to the reports, at least six missiles were fired towards the military outpost during the incident.

No person or group has so far claimed responsibility for the strikes.

The projectiles were fired from the direction of Dayr al-Zawr’s al-Hanawi and al-Mazare’ areas, the reports added, noting that American warplanes and helicopter gunships were seen loitering over the site of the attack during its immediate aftermath.

The US base has come under several such attacks over the past months.

The United States and its allied forces invaded Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh, which had been trained and supplied by US and allied military forces in their bids to overthrow the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad.

The US-led military interference was, however, amazingly — and some believe deliberately — slow in confronting the terrorists, despite the sheer size of the coalition that had enlisted scores of Washington’s allied countries.

American forces continue to occupy small parts of the Arab country, although, Damascus and its allies defeated the Daesh terrorists in late 2017.

Back in August, Damascus said the years-long occupation of Syria by the US had cost it $107.1 billion in oil and gas sector losses, referring to the occupying forces’ looting of the war-ravaged country’s rich resources, which began under former American president Donald Trump.

