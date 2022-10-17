IOF Ups Oppressive Measures, Shuafat Residents Shave Heads to Confuse Occupation

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 17, 2022

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces near Qarawet Bani Hassan town (Saturday, October 15, 2022).

A Palestinian died on Sunday after being shot by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) who went ahead with oppressive measures in Al-Quds and across the West Bank.

A Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Saturday night has died of his wounds, according to the

Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Saturday night has died of his wounds. It added that three others were injured in clashes which erupted near Qarawet Bani Hassan town.

Palestinian Wafa news agency, quoting medical sources, identified the slain man as Mujahed Ahmad Daoud, a 31-year-old Palestinian from the town which witnessed the clashes.

IOF Imposes West Bank Closure

Israeli media reported that the occupation military will shut down crossings between the West Bank and the occupied territories for Palestinians during the final day of the so-called Jewish holiday “Sukkot”.

Israeli occupation soldiers block the entrance to the West Bank city of Nablus on October 13, 2022.

The closure, which also includes crossings with the Gaza Strip, was to begin on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. and end on Monday at 11:59 p.m., The Times of Israel reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also held two security consultations in Tel Aviv amid the tensions.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the occupation military’s liaison to the Palestinians said it had revoked the entry permits to the occupied territories from 164 family members of Palestinian fighters in the West Bank city of Nablus.

In a statement, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) — the Israeli Defense Ministry body responsible for Palestinian civil affairs — said the decision was made “following an assessment” held by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Shuafat Residents Shave Heads

Elsewhere, tensions have been high in occupied East Al-Quds (Jerusalem) after Israeli occupation police locked down the Shuafat camp last week on the pretext of searching for a Palestinian gunman suspected of killing an Israeli soldier on October 8.

The Palestinian gunman, identified by Israeli occupation as 22-year-old Udai Tamimi, has been on the run since the heroic operation took place.

Tamimi is known for being bald-headed. Palestinian media reported on Saturday that youths in Shuafat Camp collectively shaved their heads in solidarity with the resistance fighter to make it harder for the IOF to locate him.

Media coverage| The Israeli occupation forces is hunting a bald-headed Palestinian who led a resistance act last week, so the youth in Jerusalem's Shufat Camp collectively shaved their heads in solidarity with the resistance fighter to make it harder for the IOF to locate him. pic.twitter.com/cZA665swJS — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 16, 2022

Video which recorded Shuafat shooting showed the heroic operation where two occupation soldiers fall to the ground after the shooting, and the others dive for cover. The fighter was seen continuing to shoot at one person on the ground before fleeing.

The IOF have been on heightened alert since late last month amid the Jewish holiday season, with tensions already high due to an Israeli brutal offensive that has seen over 100 Palestinians martyred and more than 2,000 arrested in nightly raids in the West Bank.

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

