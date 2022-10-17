Israeli Minister Shaked Calls Palestinian Knesset Members ‘Terrorists in Suits’ (VIDEOS)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 16, 2022

Far-right Israeli politician, Ayelet Shaked. (Photo: File)

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked attacked Palestinian Knesset Members on Friday describing them as terrorists.

Responding to a video published by the Arab Front for Change parliamentary coalition, which shows Israeli abuses in occupied East Jerusalem’s Shuafat camp, Shaked called the coalition members “terrorists in suits”.

כשאנחנו רואים את המהומות והעימותים במזרח ירושלים ואז את הסרטון האנטי ישראלי הזה, הכל מתחבר.

חד"ש ותע"ל הם מחבלים בחליפות שמסיתים את ערביי ישראל נגד הממשלה ונגד המדינה. אין להם מקום בכנסת ישראל. https://t.co/mxRXGNTVtb — איילת שקד Ayelet Shaked (@Ayelet__Shaked) October 13, 2022

The video places blame on Shaked and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid for violence in the Shuafat camp.

“When we see the riots and clashes in East Jerusalem and then this anti-Israeli video, everything falls into place. Hadash and Ta’al [parties] are terrorists in suits that incite Israeli Arabs against the government and the state. They have no place in the Israeli Knesset,” Shaked wrote on Twitter.

Shaked said that she would continue to push for revoking the citizenship of “the terrorists” and their families and demolishing their homes, as part of her philosophy of “everything possible to restore deterrence.”

JERUSALEM: Children of the Shuafat camp lead chants against the occupation in defiance of Zionist forces who have besieged the 100,000 Palestinians who live there. The ppl of Shuafat are now entering their 7th day under siege as the occupation tries to stop resistance in the camp pic.twitter.com/Rk694cfOQS — Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) October 14, 2022

Moreover, she has threatened to sue the party for “defamation”.

Israeli forces have for days stormed the Shuafat camp in East Jerusalem and towns in the West Bank in search of alleged perpetrators, imposing a siege killing and wounding Palestinians.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |