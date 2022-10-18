Russia warns “Israel” against sending weapons to Ukraine

Posted on by martyrashrakat

17 Oct 2022 15:32

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

“Tel Aviv” risks its ties with Russia by sending weapons to Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned “Israel” Monday against providing weapons to Ukraine, stressing that any move to boost Kiev’s arsenal will severely damage bilateral relations.

“Israel appears to be getting ready to supply weapons to the Kiev regime. A very reckless move. It would destroy all bilateral relations between our countries,” said Medvedev on Telegram.

“Israel” has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including helmets. However, in September, Israeli media reported that an Israeli arms manufacturer is supplying anti-UAV systems to Ukraine via Poland, with “Israel” attempting to avert tensions with Russia by sending them through a transit.

“Tel Aviv” has been attempting to strike a balance in relations between Moscow and Kiev. Many Israeli settlers emigrated from Russia and Ukraine through Zionist agencies since the establishment of the so-called “state.”

Yair Lapid, the current Israeli prime minister, told AFP that his office won’t be responding to Medvedev’s remarks.

In July, Moscow threatened to close down the Jewish Agency, which was established in 1929, and played a key role in the colonization of Palestine and then the creation of the Israeli occupation regime in 1948.

Some interpreted the threat as a warning against Lapid, who has taken a stricter approach to the Ukraine war than the former PM, Naftali Bennett. Last April, Lapid condemned Russia’s practices in Ukraine, describing them as “war crimes”, after which the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador to Russia, Alexander Ben Zvi.

Israeli occupation calls on dual citizens to leave Russia immediately

Israeli media said that “the Israeli army called on its soldiers and officers, who hold Russian citizenship and are in Russia, to immediately leave and return to Israel”.

“The Israeli army fears that its soldiers and officers, who hold Russian citizenship, will be recruited in Russia, in implementation of the partial mobilization decision.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on September 21 a partial mobilization in Russia, stressing that this decision aims to protect Russia, its sovereignty, and its safety.

Following the President’s announcement, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that 300,000 reservists will be called to serve in the Ukrainian war.

Why did the Israelis turn on the Russians?

Russia warns “Israel” against destroying relations between them

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Poland, Putin, Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: Bennett, Kiev Nazi Regime, Medvedev, The Zio-temporary entity, Yair Lapid |