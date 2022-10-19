Palestinian Resistance Fighters Laucnh More Attacks on Zionist Occupation Forces in West Bank

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 19, 2022

Palestinian Resistance fighters in the northern West Bank city of Jenin (photo from archive).

The Palestinian resistance fighters continued confronting the Zionist occupation forces in Jenin and the rest of the West Bank, attacking their checkpoints.

In this regard, the Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire at Salem checkpoint in Western Jenin and Al-Jalma checkpoint in Northern Jenin.

Palestinian fighters in Jenin (Photo from archive)

Meanwhile, the Palestinian people in the various cities and towns of the occupied West Bank responded to the call of the Lions’ Den resistance group and held protests in order to confront the Zionist occupation forces.

Five Palestinian journalists from Palestine TV were late Monday injured after they were assaulted by Israeli occupation forces near the entrance of the village of Deir Sharaf, west of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Journalists attacked and hurt by Israeli soldiers

Israeli occupation soldiers fire tear gas bombs at Palestine TV journalists in Deir Sharaf town, northwest of Nablus city.#نابلس pic.twitter.com/qKr3fd1lPA — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) October 17, 2022

Palestinians finding new, creative methods of resisting the Israeli occupation is not new. The newest method, though, is shaving the head and going bald. It is the latest act of resistance as it shows support and solidarity with a fellow Palestinian fighter pursued by all of Israei occupation forces.

A few days ago, Palestinian guys in the refugee camp of Shufat shaved their heads as a form of showing support to a fellow camp Palestinian identified as Oday al-Tamimi, who the Israeli occupation authorities accuse of carrying out a shooting attack at an enemy checkpoint at the camp’s entrance about two weeks ago, killing one Zionist soldier and seriously injuring another.

The Israeli occupation forces arrested 11 Palestinians in different areas of the West Bank.Wafa Agency reported that the occupation forces stormed the occupied cities of Jerusalem and Ramallah and Jenin, raided and searched Palestinian homes, and then arrested 11 Palestinians.

Zionist occupation forces

Areen Al-Aswad (Lions’ Den): A New field leadership

