Hamas delegation to visit Damascus for first time since 2012

19 Oct 2022

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

A Hamas spokesperson confirms that a delegation from the movement will visit Damascus on Wednesday as part of a high-level delegation of officials from Palestinian factions.

The head of the Arab and Islamic Relations Office in the Hamas movement, Khalil Al-Hayya

The Hamas movement confirmed on Tuesday that a delegation from the movement’s leadership would arrive in Damascus on Wednesday for an official visit for the first time since 2012.

In a statement, Hamas Spokesperson Hazem Qassem confirmed that a delegation from the movement, headed by the head of the Arab and Islamic Relations Office, Khalil Al-Hayya, will visit Damascus as part of a high-level delegation of officials from the Palestinian factions.

The visit comes after non-public negotiations between Hamas and the Syrian leadership, mediated by Lebanese Hezbollah, which discussed the disagreements that led the movement to leave Damascus in 2012.

On September 15, Hamas announced in a statement that it would restore its relations with Syria, which “has been supporting the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance factions for decades.”

The movement considered that the decision is in the service of the Arab nation, “above all the Palestinian cause, especially in light of the escalating regional and international developments concerning the Palestinian cause.”

During an exclusive interview for Al Mayadeen TV on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Nasrallah touched on the reconciliation between Hamas and Syria, saying the Hamas leadership “arrived at a conclusion that they cannot turn their backs on Syria, for it is an integral part of the Axis of Resistance.”

He also expressed his personal interest in getting the relations between Syria and Hamas back on track, as it became clear to everyone where the struggle was heading to.

Similarly, in a speech on the occasion of the Arbaeen, the event commemorating the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “the recent statement of the Hamas leadership regarding rearranging and strengthening relations with Syria is a very advanced position, and we respect this decision,” stressing that “Syria, through its leadership and people, will remain the true backbone of the Palestinian people, and it bears sacrifices for it.”

The Hezbollah chief further praised Hamas’ statement for its sound position, noting its correctness and importance given that all resistance forces must unite and take root in the same axis.

