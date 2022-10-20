Hezbollah, Ansar Allah hails courage against the Israeli killing machine

Posted on by martyrashrakat

20 Oct 2022

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Lebanese Hezbollah stresses that resistance operations show that the Israeli occupation is nothing but a temporary entity.

Hezbollah expressed its great pride in Palestinian martyr Uday Al-Tamimi

Hezbollah expressed on Thursday its great pride in Palestinian martyr Uday Al-Tamimi and the confrontations that he fought alone against the Zionist killing machine, terrorism, and occupation.

In a statement, Hezbollah praised Al-Tamimi’s courage and heroism throughout the confrontations, as well as his field superiority over the Israeli occupation forces (IOF), despite the large-scale operation that the IOF carried out to arrest one Resistance fighter.

Palestinian martyr Uday Al-Tamimi

The Lebanese Resistance movement considered that Al-Tamimi’s determination shows the strength and solidity of the Palestinian people, in addition to their willingness to offer sacrifices in defense of their land and holy sites.

Hezbollah stressed that the martyr’s blood and his luminous words constitute a beacon to the new generations and to all the brave fighters of the heroic Palestinian people, adding that the heroic operations are a revolution and an act of resistance that will not subside until the liberation of all of Palestine from the sea to the river.

The statement also affirmed that the recent Palestinian operations confirm once again that the hateful racist Israeli occupation is nothing but a temporary entity, adding that the righteous martyrs pave with their blood the path toward complete liberation.

Read more: Lion’s Den targets IOF in response to Uday Al-Tamimi’s martyrdom

Ansar Allah: “Israel” must realize it is incapable of breaking Palestinian will

On its part, the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement hailed the heroic operations in occupied Palestine, the latest of which is the operation of Palestinian hero Uday Al-Tamimi.

In a statement, Ansar Allah said Al-Tamimi exhibited utmost courage during the confrontation, despite the brutal enemy’s capabilities, stressing that the Israeli occupation must realize that it is totally incapable of breaking the will of the Palestinian people and its resisting youth.

In the same context, the Joint Meeting parties in Sanaa mourned Al-Tamimi, pointing out that the martyr has devoted himself to teaching the Zionist enemy entity harsh and unforgettable lessons through the two heroic operations that revealed the occupation’s inability and weakness.

The statement said that before his martyrdom, Al-Tamimi wrote a will, in which he confirmed that his motive for carrying out the two operations was to mobilize hundreds of Palestinian youth against the Zionist occupation.

Ansar Allah hails restoration of relations between Syria & Hamas

In a separate context, Ansar Allah’s Political Bureau hailed the restoration of relations between Syria and the Hamas movement, indicating that the step serves the interest of the Palestinian cause and enhances the strength of the Axis of Resistance.

It is noteworthy that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad received on Wednesday a delegation of Palestinian factions, including Hamas – for the first time since 2012.

The deputy leader of the Hamas movement in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, said the meeting with Al-Assad was warm, adding that the Syrian President expressed his determination to provide all support from Syria to the Palestinian people and their Resistance.

Al-Hayya indicated that Hamas is restoring its relationship with Syria with the unanimity of the movement’s leadership and the conviction of the correctness of this path.

Read more:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Bashar Al-Assad, Hezbollah, Palestine, Palestinians, Syria | Tagged: Ansarullah, Axis of Resistance, Hamas, IOF, Martyr Uday Al-Tamimi, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Resistance |