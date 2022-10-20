Syria: Palestinian unity, basis of power against occupation

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

19 Oct 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

The Syrian presidency issued a statement following the meeting between President Bashar Al-Assad and the Palestinian factions today.

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad hosting Palestinian delegation

The Syrian presidency announced that President Bashar Al-Assad received a delegation of leaders and representatives of the Palestinian forces and factions, and they discussed the outcomes of the reconciliation dialogues.

“Al-Assad considers the unity of the Palestinian ranks as the basis of the Palestinians’ strength in confronting the [Israeli] occupation and restoring rights, and that all attempts to eliminate the Palestinian cause in the Arab region and Palestine have not and will not succeed,” the Syrian presidency stated.



“What is happening now in all the Palestinian territories proves that the new generations are still clinging to the resistance,” and that “despite the war that Syria is witnessing, the country has not changed its stances supporting the resistance in any way,” Al-Assad stressed during his meeting with the Palestinian delegation.

“The Palestinian delegation members assured President Al-Assad that Syria is an essential pillar, the bonding element of the resistance, the resistance’s popular base throughout history, and it is the fortress that is resorted to in times of distress.”

Palestinian factions from Syria: Resistance only way to restore rights

The Palestinian forces and factions affirmed on Wednesday after meeting with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Damascus that resistance is the only way to restore rights.

In a statement following the meeting, the factions affirmed that Al-Assad stressed that the unity of the Palestinian ranks is the guarantee for restoring the rights of the Palestinian people.

The statement said the Syrian President reiterated Syria’s support for the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli aggression and stressed that resistance is the only way to liberate the land.

Hamas: Turning the page of the past moving forward in strengthening relations with Syria

On his part, the deputy leader of the Hamas movement in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, said the meeting with Al-Assad was warm, adding that the Syrian President expressed his determination to provide all support from Syria to the Palestinian people and their Resistance.

Al-Hayya indicated that Hamas is restoring its relationship with Syria with the unanimity of the movement’s leadership and the conviction of the correctness of this path.

The top Hamas official added that “we are ending any individual action that was not approved by the Hamas leadership, and we agreed with President Al-Assad to turn the page.”

It is noteworthy that the recent visit comes after non-public negotiations between Hamas and the Syrian leadership, mediated by Lebanese Hezbollah, which discussed the disagreements that led the movement to leave Damascus in 2012.

On September 15, Hamas announced in a statement that it would restore its relations with Syria, which “has been supporting the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance factions for decades.”

