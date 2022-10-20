Udai Tamimi: Palestinian Hero Who Rubbed Nose of ‘Israel’ in the Dirt

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

October 20, 2022

Udai Tamimi, the Palestinian fighter who carried out two operations against Israeli occupation forces in October 2022.

Ten days of manhunt ended up with another operation. Udai Tamimi, a Palestinian hero who fought the Israeli occupation forces till the last breath.

Tamimi opened fire at an Israeli security guard at the entrance gate to the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adumim Wednesday evening, Israeli media reported.

The shot Israeli security guard was injured and evacuated to hospital, Ynet reported, adding that another security guard who was at the scene opened fire at Tamimi and killed him.

Security camera footage of Wednesday’s attack showed a lengthy exchange of gunfire between Tamimi and the security guards.

Tamimi, 22, fled the scene of Shuafat shooting which killed an Israeli soldier earlier this month (October 8). He was thought by police to have been hiding in the refugee camp since then.

Security Failure

Israeli circles slammed the conduct of the Israeli security services in the manhunt of Tamimi.

Analyst in Israeli Channel 14, Hillel Rozen said: “Throughout 10 days the entire Israeli security system mobilized in a bid to arrest a fugitive Palestinian who fled a shooting. Finally, this Palestinian arrived in another scene and carried out another operation…How could this happen?”

For his part, Israeli Radio’s Doron Kadosh said the second operation on Wednesday represents “a new failure to the Israeli security institution.”

“Shuafat attacker carried out another operation near Ma’ale Adumim settlement after security forces failed to arrest him,” the Israeli reporter added.

Wednesday operation occurred as Israeli security forces have been on high alert, with occupation forces continuing its military lockdown on Shuafat camp and the northern West Bank’s Nablus area.

General Strike in Al-Quds, West Bank

A general strike was declared on Thursday morning across the West Bank and Al-Quds in mourning for martyr Tamimi.

General strike in Palestinian city of Ramallah (October 20, 2022).

Businesses, schools and different facilities observed the strike and shut down their doors in different areas of the West Bank and Al-Quds.

Palestinian resistance factions had called for the strike and a day of clashes on Thursday with the Israeli forces across the occupied territories.

Different areas of Al-Quds and the West Bank witnessed marches last night, most of them held spontaneously to pay tribute to martyr Uday at-Tamimi.

Resistance Hails Operation

Shortly after Tamimi was declared martyred Palestinian resistance movements hailed the operations.

Hamas saluted Shuafat camp and its residents, hailing the continuous resistance against Israeli occupation.

“This new operation, along with courage of hero Udai Tamimi proves that the revolution of our people against the criminal occupation is going ahead,” a statement released by Hamas read.

For its part, the Islamic Jihad group said the “resistance actions are being united on the path of Al-Quds.”

The resistance group praised Tamimi “who proceeded choice of engagement till the last breath.”

Shuafat residents shave heads in solidarity with Udai Tamimi.

Tamimi had been on the run since October 8. After being identified by occupation military, dozens of Shuafat youths shaved their heads in solidarity with Tamimi who is known for being bald-headed. They collectively shaved their heads in a bid to confuse the Israeli occupation forces and make it hard to locate him.

The 10-day search for Tamimi had resulted in clashes between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinians in the camp, while also severely impeding daily life for Palestinians there.

People throughout Palestine, particularly in East Al-Quds (Jerusalem), staged demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinians in Shuafat. Strikes were declared in many cities, workplaces were closed and education was suspended at schools.

Udai Tamimi Will

The will of Tamimi, written on October 10, was circulated on social media on Thursday. He wrote it down just two days after he carried out the Shuafat shooting.

